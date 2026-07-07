“58th” receives int’l acclaim at Doc Edge Festival

GMA Public Affairs and GMA Pictures' animated documentary film "58th" won the Facing the Edge Award at the 2026 Doc Edge Festival, New Zealand's premier documentary festival and an Academy Awards-qualifying event.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Carl Joseph Papa, and with a stellar cast led by Sparkle star Glaiza de Castro, “58th” received the award, which honors films that take audiences "to the boundary of justice, technology, love, and what it means to be human in a shifting world."

The latest recognition further cements the film's growing international success following its official selection at the 2026 Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France and its inclusion among the Top 10 Audience Choice Films at the 2026 International Film Festival Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

"58th" revisits the Maguindanao Massacre, widely regarded as the deadliest attack on journalists in history. The film honors the victims while bringing renewed attention to the case of Reynaldo "Bebot" Momay, who continues to seek recognition as the massacre's 58th victim.

GMA Pictures Executive Vice President and Senior Vice President for GMA Public Affairs Nessa Valdellon, who was present at the Doc Edge Festival, dedicated the award to the victims of the Maguindanao Massacre.

“This is for the 58 victims of the Maguindanao Massacre and their families, especially for photojournalist Bebot Momay, whose body was not found and is still not officially recognized in this case. This is for Director Carl Papa, who found his courage while making the film. And for the already very brave Nenen Momay Castillo, who shared her story. Finally, this is for Johnson Tam, Ian Simbulan and my public affairs team back home, who have for decades been making television docs and are finally making documentaries for the whole world to see. This is our first doc festival win, and it means so much to us. Thank you, Doc Edge!

Valdellon also served as a Wayfinder at the Doc Edge Pitch, mentoring documentary filmmakers by providing guidance, feedback, and industry insights to help develop impactful documentary projects.

Blending animation with archival footage, "58th" presents this significant chapter in Philippine history through a powerful and accessible visual language, engaging younger and international audiences. The film explores themes of press freedom, fragile democracies, election violence, impunity, and accountability – issues that continue to resonate across the globe.

The recognition of “58th” at Doc Edge reinforces GMA Public Affairs and GMA Pictures' commitment to producing world-class, socially relevant films that amplify important stories and resonate with audiences worldwide.

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