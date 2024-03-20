5K jobs available in Davao

AN OFFICIAL from ICT Davao Inc. said some 5,000 job opportunities available in the Davao Region this year.

Xavier Eric Manalastas, president of ICT-Davao, during the Kapehan sa Dabaw held on Tuesday morning, March 19, 2024, at SM City Davao, said that with new companies establishing themselves in the region, an estimated 5,000 jobs would be up for grabs, with about 80 percent of these positions centered in Davao City.

“We like this because this is in line with the target nato sa atoang roadmap for ICT nato sa Region 11 which is to employ up to 150,000 by 2028 (This aligns well with our roadmap for ICT development in Region 11, which aims to employ up to 150,000 individuals by 2028),” he said.

Manalastas elaborated that the workforce in the Davao Region stood at around 75,000 in 2022 and is projected to rise to approximately 85,000 by 2024. He attributed this job growth to the accessibility of internet connectivity even in remote areas, enabling individuals to engage in online work opportunities.

Customer support emerged as the most sought-after job role in the industry, followed by technical support, which encompasses roles like developers and programmers supporting IT equipment.

Regarding the accommodation of these new companies, Manalastas assured that there would be adequate space, as most companies are adopting a hybrid work model. He cited Amazon as an example, highlighting their implementation of a work-from-home setup for employees.

He noted collaboration with the local government unit (LGU) of Davao to attract more companies to the city.

ICT Davao is also collaborating with private universities and colleges to refine their curriculum, ensuring that graduates are equipped with skills that meet industry demands, thus enhancing their employability.

Manalastas emphasized the importance of keeping educational curricula updated to prevent the learning of obsolete technologies.

Additionally, partnerships with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) aim to promote micro-credentialing. This initiative acknowledges the fast-paced nature of technology and enhances employment prospects for individuals certified with micro-credentials, even if they haven't completed a traditional four-year degree.

"It’s a long-term program, and we are still working with the concerned partners nato sa [in the] education sector," Manalastas concluded. RGP