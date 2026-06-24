6 couples wed at Brgy Salumay caravan in Marilog

LOVE, hope, and public service came together in Barangay Salumay, Marilog District, as the City Government of Davao brought its Barangay Serbisyo Caravan to the community in celebration of its 40th Araw ng Barangay.

Residents were able to avail themselves of various government services from local and national agencies without having to travel to the city proper, reflecting the city's commitment to making public service more accessible to communities in the hinterlands.

For many, however, the most memorable part of the celebration was the mass wedding ceremony officiated by Davao City Acting Mayor Rodrigo "Rigo" Duterte II.

Six couples, who had long shared their lives together, finally made their unions official before their families, friends, and fellow residents.

Four couples exchanged vows through a civil wedding ceremony, while two couples were joined in marriage through traditional tribal rites, honoring both their love and cultural heritage.

The occasion became even more meaningful as the newlyweds received gifts and cash assistance from the city government and partner agencies, helping them start a new chapter in their lives as legally married couples.

Addressing the couples, Duterte said the city government brought its services to Salumay so residents would no longer have to endure the cost and inconvenience of traveling downtown.

"We brought government services closer to our people so they no longer have to travel downtown to avail of them. And to our newlyweds, congratulations. Today, your commitment to one another is not only recognized by your families and community, but also by law," Duterte said.

Smiles, tears of joy, and warm embraces filled the venue as the couples celebrated the milestone with their loved ones, turning the community gathering into a celebration of family, commitment, and new beginnings.

As Barangay Salumay marked four decades of growth and resilience, the day served as a reminder that government service is not only about programs and assistance—it is also about touching lives, strengthening families, and bringing hope closer to the people.

For the six couples who exchanged vows, the celebration will be remembered not only as Barangay Salumay's 40th anniversary, but also as the day they officially began their journey as husband and wife. PR