6 Davao drownings prompt Coast Guard safety warning

THE Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSEM) is warning the public to avoid drinking alcohol when going to beaches, following a rise in drowning incidents in the Davao Region. As of January 5, 2025, the agency reported six drowning cases, three of which involved alcohol intoxication.

Lieutenant Junior Grade (LtJG) Melanie S. Benitez, CGDSEM spokesperson, told SunStar Davao that the other cases were caused by strong waves and falls from motorized bancas.

“Always remind the public not to mix swimming with drinking alcohol," Benitez said in a phone interview on Monday, January 5. "Usually man gyud sa atoang case karon sa drowning incident they are too intoxicated (In many of our recent drowning cases, the victims were already too intoxicated to swim).”

Of the six incidents, one person drowned in Don Marcelino, another was declared dead on arrival in Mati City, one fatality occurred in Banganga, and one in Tarragona. Coast Guard personnel rescued two victims—one in Davao de Oro and one in Tarragona. The alcohol-related drownings happened in Mati City, Banganga, and Tarragona.

Benitez also reported one missing person in Banganga. Coast Guard teams are conducting search operations after strong waves swept the person away.

She urged beachgoers and island-hopping participants to wear life jackets and use motorized bancas with secure handholds to prevent accidents in rough waters.

CGDSEM continues to remind the public through information campaigns and social media posts to exercise caution and avoid swimming while intoxicated.

Under Oplan Byaheng Ayos: Pasko 2025, the Coast Guard monitored 360,649 passengers, inspected 730 vessels, 143,098 rolling cargoes, and 8,112 motorized bancas as of January 4, 2025. The operation ensures safe, orderly, and secure maritime travel during the holiday season.

The campaign mobilizes all Coast Guard districts, stations, and sub-stations, conducts intensified safety inspections, deploys personnel at major seaports, and coordinates with the Department of Transportation, Philippine Ports Authority, and Maritime Industry Authority. RGP