6-K families affected

The updated count of families affected by the recent flooding incident in the southern part of Davao City, specifically in Talomo and Tugbok Districts, stands at 5,803, according to the latest data from the Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (Rdana) conducted by the city’s disaster and humanitarian government agencies.

During a special press briefing held on Thursday evening, November 9, 2023, at the Central 911 Compound, Daang Patnubay, Sandawa, the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO), alongside the City Health Office (CHO), City Engineer's Office (CEO), City Information Office (CIO), City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), Ancillary Service Unit (ASU), and City Environmental and Natural Resources Office (Cenro), collectively announced that they are continuously monitoring and assessing the overall damage caused by the flash floods.

Eight barangays across two districts were severely affected by the heavy downpour that lasted for two hours, with Talomo being the most affected, including Barangay Bago Gallera, Bago Aplaya, Talomo Proper, Matina Aplaya, Maa, and Bali-ok, and one in Tugbok District, Barangay Sto. Nino.

CDRRMO chief Alfredo Baloran emphasized the ongoing monitoring of flooded areas and collaboration with other government agencies to promptly assist, especially financial aid, those affected.

“Naa na ta'y mga financial aid nga gina-ready, mga pagkaon. Nag cleaning operation na usab ta and we even have medical aid para aksyonan tung mga nasamad tungod sa baha (We have financial aid that is being prepared, food. We are already conducting a cleaning operation, and we even have medical aid to help those individuals that were injured due to the flood)," Baloran said.

Despite the incident, he clarified that the city government cannot declare a state of calamity due to specific criteria: 15 percent of the population at the barangay level should be affected, and 30 percent of livelihood should be considered damaged.

“Dili ta maka-declare og state of calamity gumikan sa criteria na atong ginasunod. Based on the Rdana assessment and reports, dili gyud ta maka-declare (We cannot declare a state of calamity because there are criteria we follow. Based on the Rdana assessment and reports, we cannot declare)," the official added.

The Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) had earlier reported that the heavy rainfall, caused by easterlies/localized thunderstorms, led to the Talomo-Talipa river overflowing on the night of November 8. DEF