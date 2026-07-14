₱6-M marijuana plantation in Agusan del Sur uprooted in joint operations

MAWAB, Davao de Oro – Government security forces successfully eradicated an estimated ₱6 million worth of marijuana plantation during a joint anti-illegal drugs operation conducted in Sitio Bunlak, Brgy. Kasapa I, Loreto, Agusan del Sur on July 4, 2026.

The operation was jointly conducted by troops of the 60th Infantry (Mediator) Battalion, 10th Infantry (Agila) Division, Philippine Army, in coordination with the Loreto Municipal Police Station (MPS), the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC), the Agusan del Sur Provincial Forensic Unit, and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

During the operation, forensic personnel collected representative samples of the marijuana plants for laboratory examination, while the remaining plants were destroyed on-site through burning in the presence of the required insulating witnesses to ensure transparency and proper documentation.

The operation resulted in the successful eradication of an estimated 12,000-square-meter marijuana plantation, with approximately 23,431 fully grown marijuana plants destroyed.

Maj. Gen. Alvin Luzon, Commander of the 10th Infantry (Agila) Division, commended the troops of the 60th Infantry Battalion and their partner law enforcement agencies for the successful operation.

"I commend our troops and our partner agencies in the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency for their unwavering commitment to the government's campaign against illegal drugs. This successful operation demonstrates the strength of interagency cooperation in protecting our communities from illegal activities. We will continue to support law enforcement efforts to ensure that those who violate the law are held accountable," Major General Luzon said.

The 10th Infantry (Agila) Division reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining interagency operations in support of law enforcement efforts against illegal drugs and other forms of criminality across its area of responsibility. PR