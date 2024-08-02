6 Muslim tribes pledge security support for VP Sara

Jibreel Nakan, deputy mayor of the Maguindanaon tribe, announced in a letter published by SMNI News that they have assembled 120 volunteers, with 20 representatives from each of the six Moro tribes: Iranun, Kagan, Sama, Maguindanaon, Maranao, and Tausug.

In his letter, Nakan expressed their solidarity and support for Duterte, stating that the volunteers are "ready and available to be at your disposal at any time" should she need additional security.

He said the volunteers have been thoroughly briefed and oriented to ensure they are well-prepared for their roles.

"Their commitment reflects our deep respect and commitment to the safety and well-being of your esteemed office and family," Nakan said.

Vice President Duterte revealed on July 23, 2024, that the PNP had recalled 75 police personnel assigned to her protection.

She labeled the move as “a clear case of political harassment” but assured that it would not impact her duties and responsibilities. PNP Chief General Rommel Marbil has not responded to her open letter.

Senator Ronald dela Rosa, a former PNP chief and strong supporter of the Dutertes, called on the PNP and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to provide additional security for the Vice President, emphasizing the importance of unarmed combat and volunteerism.

Duterte thanked her allies and supporters who volunteered to join her security team. She acknowledged the inherent risks of being a public official and urged her supporters to protect her family and prevent any harm from befalling them, whether in person or online.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte questioned the PNP’s decision, pointing out that it only takes one police station to fulfill the needed personnel.

The Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group (VPSPG) was activated upon Duterte’s election as Vice President in 2022 to ensure continuity in security for all vice presidents of the Philippines.

Recently, Duterte stepped down as Education Secretary and resigned from some positions under President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.'s cabinet.

She also skipped this year’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) by Marcos, her 2022 running mate, citing attendance at the wake of Vice Governor Dionisio Victor Balite as her reason.

The relief of Duterte’s security detail coincides with significant changes in the Davao City police personnel, where many officials were relieved or reassigned. RGL