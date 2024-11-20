6 nabbed in buy-bust

CARMEN, Davao del Norte — Six individuals, including an alleged employee of the local government unit (LGU) of Carmen, were apprehended during a buy-bust operation conducted by the Davao del Norte Provincial Office, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Davao Region (PDEA-Davao), Carmen Municipal Police Station, and the Davao del Norte Provincial Mobile Force Battalion.

The operation was conducted around 12 a.m. on November 20, 2024, in Purok 6, Barangay Alejal.

PDEA-Davao reported that the primary target of the operation, a suspect known as "Jude," 34, and a resident of the area, was arrested along with five other individuals allegedly visiting the location. Authorities described the site as a drug den.

A poseur buyer purchased suspected shabu worth P9,000 from Jude, prompting his immediate arrest. During the raid, approximately 10 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of P90,000 were seized, along with empty sachets suspected to have contained drugs, drug paraphernalia, and the marked money used in the operation.

The suspects face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. JPC