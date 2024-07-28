6 POIs in couple’s deaths to face double murder raps

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) disclosed on July 24, 2024, that six persons of interest (POIs) in the infamous double murder of Jennifer Chavez and her boyfriend, Jeff Predas, last April, will be charged with double murder.

Capt. Hazel Tuazon, the DCPO spokesperson, confirmed to reporters Thursday morning that the case against the real-life couple's killers will be filed in the regional trial court on Wednesday, July 31.

Previously, DCPO identified two POIs from Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao, who were classmates of Chavez. However, witness

Tuazon assured that their agency continues to conduct an in-depth investigation into the incident, despite the possible motives being labeled as “crime of passion” and “personal issue,” saying, “We have not abandoned this case. We’ve conducted extensive case conferences with DCPO personnel, investigators, and other involved law enforcement units.”

On April 21, the couple's eight-year relationship tragically ended when they were found lifeless in their rented condominium at Daang Maharlika, Bajada, Davao City.

The victims, both in their 30s, were supposed to attend the “We The Kings” Asia Tour concert at SMX Convention Center, SM Lanang, on the same date.

Due to the absence of CCTV footage inside the condominium, police authorities gathered testimonies from residents to piece together the suspects' backgrounds.

The DCPO also stated that since the establishment disregarded the city's CCTV legislation, they will advise the government to bring legal action against the building. DEF