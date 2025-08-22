6 UIC-Davao grads top Medical Technologists Licensure Exam

SIX graduates from the University of Immaculate Conception-Davao City (UIC-Davao) landed in the top 10 of the August 2025 Medical Technologists Licensure Examination (MTLE).

Myles Chaesel Ejara topped the ranking with a rating of 93.10 percent, followed by Hannah Belle Dave with 92.70 percent, and in third place is Sam Allen Uy with 92.60 percent.

Joshua David Castronuevo placed fifth with 92.20 percent, Rex Valdueza placed seventh with 91.90 percent, and Ramon Monching Señor on ninth with 91.70 percent.

UIC said that they are “brimming with pride and joy” as six of their graduates of the College of Medical and Biological Sciences (UIC-CMBS) Medical Technology secured spots in the MTLE.

“Congratulations to our new licensed medical technologists! We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to the faculty, staff, and the dean of the UIC-CMBS, Mr. Rvin John T. Servillon, for their exceptional guidance and mentorship. Your dedication has once again elevated our university's standard of excellence,” UIC wrote in their Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Sophia Thereze Niefes of De La Salle Medical & Health Science Institution and Dave placed second; John Christian Catahumber of University of Santo Tomas (UST) and Uy were third; Mathew Lauren Gochuico of Far Eastern University placed fourth; Castronuevo, Ernest John Gutierrez of UST, and Marc Juriel Masangkay of University of San Agustin tied in the top 5.

Giliah De Maliwat and Gabriel Macapagal of UST secured sixth place; Laurence Castillo of Cagayan State University-Andrews Campus, Marc Napolle Zhen Miranda of UST, Stephanie Ng of Velez College, and Valdueza shared seventh place; Vincent Masil of UST ranked eighth; Kobe Kate Liberato of the University of Pangasinan and Señor tied for ninth; and Victor Lorenzo Gonzales of the University of Baguio completed the top ten.

UIC also placed ninth in the top-performing schools in the August 2025 MTLE, according to Commission Resolution No. 1814 series of 2024.

Out of the 150 examinees from UIC, 137 passed – equivalent to 93.33 percent. The school has a passing rate of 94.37 percent for first-time takers, 37.50 percent for repeaters, and 91.33 percent for its overall performance.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced that only 3,660 out of the 4,720 examinees successfully passed the MTLE.

The exam took place from August 12 to 13, 2025, in the National Capital Region, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga. RGP