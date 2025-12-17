6 ways to celebrate Holidays sustainably

WITH the holiday season approaching, many Filipinos are gearing up to celebrate the season of giving by shopping for gifts, buying decorations, and preparing food to share with family. However, aside from celebrating, people should also consider ways to make their festivities more environmentally friendly. Here are six tips to make your holiday celebration more sustainable:

Reduce food waste

One of the major contributors to deforestation is food production; thus, planning ahead can help reduce food waste. When preparing meals, it is important to be mindful of how much food will be consumed and the amount of leftovers. While leftovers may be unavoidable, these can still be enjoyed later by storing them in eco-friendly and reusable food containers and wrappings.

Be mindful of the materials you use

Before using anything this holiday season, consider whether it is sustainable. Avoid single-use plastics and opt for materials that can be reused. Using reusable products helps reduce the amount of single-use plastic that ends up in the city’s dumpsites.

Choose sustainable wrapping materials

When wrapping gifts, avoid plastic ribbons, foil-backed paper, and glittered wrappers, as these materials are not recyclable. You can also try using less tape by exploring alternative wrapping methods online, such as furoshiki, a traditional Japanese cloth used to wrap and carry items. This method offers a unique and reusable way to wrap gifts.

Use the right type of lights

Use LED lights for decorations and Christmas trees. These types of lights consume less energy while still providing the same festive look. Switching off Christmas lights and decorations late at night is also encouraged, as it helps conserve energy and ensures safety.

Reuse your decorations

With holiday sales everywhere, people are often tempted to buy new decorations each year and discard old ones. However, most Christmas decorations are made of plastic and are rarely reused. If you already have plastic decorations, make sure to use them for the long term. In the future, avoid purchasing new plastic decorations if your existing ones are still usable.

Reconnect with nature

The holiday season is usually a time for families and friends to gather at parties and celebrations. This year, you can make it more meaningful by engaging in activities such as tree planting and coastal cleanups as a way of giving back to the environment.

Everyone may celebrate the Holiday season differently, but making small changes can lead to significant positive impacts on the environment. The true meaning of the season of giving is not only about sharing gifts with loved ones but also about giving back to the planet. RGP