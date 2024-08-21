60IB conducts simultaneous tree-growing activity in GIDAs

KAPALONG, Davao del Norte– The 60th Infantry (Mediator) Battalion led a simultaneous tree-growing initiative in Sitio Mondol, Brgy Gupitan, Kapalong; Purok 3, Datu Davao, Laak; and Sitio Kalimutan, San Vicente, Loreto, Agusan Del Sur on August 19, 2024.

The soldiers, along with the community, planted 2,750 fruit-bearing trees, including Rambutan, Durian, Mangosteen, Narra, Bacan, Calumpit, and Dau. This effort highlights the battalion’s commitment to environmental protection and community well-being.

The initiative is more than just planting trees as it marks the start of a community-led effort to nurture and grow them.

“Our prayer nga kining mga kahoy na maatiman sa mga lumulupyo didto na mapadako nila ang mga kahoy kay isa man pud ito sa mga programa sa local government ang reforestation project nato,” said Mayor Timbol, emphasizing the role of the community in nurturing the newly planted trees.

Rowee Mahilum from YFPM San Isidro said, “Dako kaayo ni na epekto sa mga katauhan dire sa Sitio Mondol kay in the future daghan silag ma-gain ani.”

Additionally, Bae Gemma Rarangol, the Indigenous Peoples' Municipal Representative (IPMR) of Kapalong, assured that the tribal leaders and residents would take responsibility for nurturing and protecting the newly planted trees.

“This tree-growing activity is part of the 60IB’s broader mission to promote ecological balance and support sustainable development, especially in areas near the Pantaron Range as we know that it is a protected area known for its cultural and biological diversity and was once a stronghold of the New People’s Army (NPA),” said Second Lieutenant Desiree Bless Lucero, Acting Civil-Military Operations Officer of 60IB.

The activity was a collaborative effort with the Local Government Unit of Kapalong and received strong support from the Provincial Government of Davao del Norte, government agencies, the Fraternal Order of Eagles Club- Asuncion Chapter, Youths, and Kalinaw- SEMR. PR