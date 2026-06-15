₱62.3M allocated for Matanao NHS school rehab

TO ASSESS the extent of earthquake-related damage and identify immediate interventions for affected school facilities, officials from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), the Provincial Government of Davao del Sur, Local Government Unit of Matanao and the Schools Division of Davao del Sur conducted a site inspection of the collapsed building and other damaged structures at Matanao National High School on June 9, 2026.

The inspection was led by DPWH Regional Director Juby B. Cordon together with Governor Yvonne R. Cagas and Vice Governor Marc Douglas IV C. Cagas, in coordination with DPWH Davao del Sur officials, and Municipal Mayor of Matanao Irick Agbon. Joining the activity were Schools Division Superintendent Lorenzo E. Mendoza, CESO V, Assistant Schools Division Superintendent Marilyn V. Deduyo, CESO VI, Division DRRM Coordinator Joveth G. Tubiano, and Division engineers headed by Engr. Ariel Duco.

The collapsed structure had been declared dilapidated and recommended for demolition following the 6.9-magnitude earthquake in 2019. On June 8, 2026, the building finally gave way after the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck parts of Mindanao, causing further damage to school infrastructure within the campus.

Also visiting the site was DepEd Region XI Director Allan G. Farnazo, who personally assessed the condition of the affected school facilities and coordinated with division officials to ensure the provision of appropriate interventions and support for the school community.

During the site inspection, Vice Governor Cagas announced the allocation of ₱41 million for the construction of a two-storey, 16-classroom school building for Matanao National High School. The funding package also covers the complete demolition and clearing of the collapsed structure and other affected facilities.

In addition, he disclosed the allocation of ₱21.3 million for the construction of a two-storey, 8-classroom building for Matanao Senior High School, including the demolition of damaged structures within the school premises. The combined ₱62.3-million infrastructure investment aims to accelerate the rehabilitation of earthquake-affected school buildings and ensure the safety and continuity of learning among students.

The team also inspected other school facilities impacted by the earthquake and discussed possible infrastructure interventions and rehabilitation measures. The Schools Division of Davao del Sur expressed its gratitude to the Provincial Government and partner agencies for their immediate support and reaffirmed its commitment to providing safe, resilient, and learner-friendly educational facilities. PR