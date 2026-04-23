66 ex-rebs in DavSur get Safe Conduct Pass

FOR 66 former rebels, the journey back to civilian life took a decisive step forward on April 20, 2026, as they received Safe Conduct Passes during a provincial convocation at the Tablizo Gym, Capitol Compound in Davao del Sur.

The ceremony, led by Davao del Sur Gov. Yvonne Roña Cagas and Vice Gov. Marc Cagas, brought together local officials, security forces, and national government representatives in a show of unified support for reintegration efforts.

The 66 recipients, now referred to as “Friends Rescued” (FRs), are former members of the New People’s Army who have returned to the fold of the law and are now awaiting the outcome of their amnesty applications. While the process is ongoing, the Safe Conduct Passes allow them to move freely and begin rebuilding their lives without fear of arrest.

“Kani silang (These) 66, they are part of the reintegration process that the national government, provincial government, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and together with the Philippine National Police, as a whole-of-nation approach started during the time of Tatay Digong, which we are continuing today,” Vice Gov. Cagas said, referring to former president Rodrigo Duterte.

He also underscored a key milestone in the province’s peace efforts, noting that Davao del Sur was declared insurgency-free on May 25, 2022, the first province in Davao Region to achieve the status.

A bridge back to normal life

For security officials, the Safe Conduct Pass is more than a document; it is a bridge between conflict and normalcy.

Col. Jeffrey A. Villarosa, deputy brigade commander of the 1002nd Brigade, representing BGen. Apollo Jun F. Lamaton, Commander of the 1002nd Brigade, explained that the passes are issued to former rebels while their amnesty applications are being processed.

“Sixty-six of them are finally issued with a ‘Safe Conduct’ pass. As former rebels, naa silay kahigayunan ma-normalize ilang panginabuhi (they have the chance for their lives to be normalized) through programs such as the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program or E-Clip and the Amnesty Program,” Villarosa said.

Many of the FRs, he added, face pending legal cases linked to past armed activities, including the 2014 Matanao raid. Amnesty, granted solely by the president, provides a pathway to clear these cases as part of the government’s normalization track.

“While they are waiting for that final judgment of amnesty, ginatagaan sila og Safe Conduct Pass para somehow normal ilang kinabuhi, dili sila mahadlok madakpan (They are issued Safe Conduct Pass to make their lives somehow normal, they will not fear arrest) as they go around and making their lives normal,” he said.

Stories of transition

For Belly S. Berana Jr., one of the recipients of the Safe Conduct Pass, the moment was both symbolic and deeply personal.

“Kami nagpasalamat gyud mi’g dako… nakita namo ang dedikasyon sa gobyerno nga andam muhatag og serbisyo labi na sa hisgutanang ma-amnesty gyud mi… para hingpit na mi makabalik ug dili nami mag-alanganin sa among panimuyo ug pagdevelop karon sa among panginabuhian (We are deeply grateful… we have seen the government’s dedication and willingness to provide services, especially in ensuring that we are granted amnesty… so that we can fully return and no longer feel uncertain about our lives as we rebuild and develop our livelihoods),” the NPA's former officer said.

Their transition is supported by programs such as the government’s E-Clip, which provides financial assistance, livelihood training, housing support, and access to social services for former rebels.

According to a report from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), thousands of former rebels nationwide have already benefited from E-Clip since its rollout, with many successfully reintegrating into their communities as farmers, small business owners, and workers.

Government reports note that beneficiaries have received immediate cash assistance, firearms remuneration, and long-term livelihood packages — helping reduce the likelihood of returning to armed struggle.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has likewise cited increasing numbers of surrenderees in recent years as evidence of the program’s effectiveness, attributing this to sustained military operations combined with reintegration incentives and community-based support.

Whole-of-nation approach

The Whole-of-Nation Approach, as mentioned by Vice Gov. Cagas, is a government strategy that brings together all sectors, national and local government agencies, the military, police, private sector, civil society, and communities, to address the root causes of insurgency and achieve sustainable peace and development.

Instead of relying purely on military operations, the approach combines security efforts with social services, infrastructure, livelihood programs, and governance reforms. The idea is that armed conflict is not only a security issue but also tied to poverty, inequality, and lack of access to basic services—so solutions must be coordinated across the entire government and society.

This approach was institutionalized under the administration of Rodrigo Duterte through Executive Order No. 70, signed in December 2018. The order created the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac), which leads the implementation of the strategy.

The issuance of the Safe Conduct Passes in Davao del Sur was the result of coordinated efforts by the 39th Infantry (Smash’Em) Battalion under Lt. Col. Hector A. Estolas, in partnership with the provincial government, the Local Amnesty Board in Koronadal, the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office, and the Public Attorney’s Office in Digos City.

In his message, Estolas thanked partner agencies and urged remaining members of communist groups to surrender and take advantage of government programs.

He assured them that mechanisms are in place to ensure their safety and support as they transition back into society.

Sustaining peace gains

The handover of the 66 Safe Conduct Passes in Davao del Sur reflects not just a government program in action, but a broader shift toward reconciliation.

As communities welcome back those who once lived on the margins of society, the challenge now lies in ensuring that reintegration leads to lasting stability, where former fighters can build livelihoods, restore trust, and fully reclaim their place in the community. CEA