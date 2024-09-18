68-yr-old doctor hurdles bar exams

DESPITE being 68 years old, Cyrus Asis from Tagum City sat for the 2024 bar exams at Ateneo de Davao University-Senior High School campus in Bangkal, Davao City.

Asis, a Doctor of Medicine, expressed his desire to become a lawyer and encouraged others to pursue their dreams regardless of age.

“It’s not too late. Pursue your dream as long as you have the determination,” he told the media on Sunday afternoon, September 15, 2024.

Asis was among those who completed the third day of the digitalized bar exam, which took place on September 8, 11, and 15. Over 12,000 law graduates nationwide enrolled for this year’s exam.

Charity Adil, a 36-year-old mother of three, also took the bar exam. Balancing her responsibilities as a mother, especially to her baby, made preparation challenging.

She said that the exam was challenging because she only had two months to prepare. This year's exam was particularly difficult, covering situational scenarios, court proceedings, and evidence.

“Difficult but not impossible and we’ll leave the results up to God, ana lang [that’s it],” she said.

Adil, who studied law at Rizal Memorial Colleges (RMC), received a kiss from her husband as she left the exam venue.

Michael Garmino from Sultan Kudarat State University was the first to complete the exam, exiting the room at 4:36 p.m. He was the first among 63 examinees from his university but declined to comment on his experience.

Family, friends, classmates, and professors gathered at AdDU-Senior High School to celebrate and congratulate the bar takers, presenting flowers, tarpaulins, and flags.

PMaj. Genesis Oriel, chief of police at the Talomo Police Station, reported no incidents during the exams. Approximately 300 personnel from various agencies, including the Philippine Coast Guard, Bureau of Fire Protection, and City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, were deployed.

“May mga different schools gikan sa mga different towns and cities sa Mindanao so we expect there are more or less 1,000 to 2,000 ang crowd karung hapon (With different schools from various towns and cities in Mindanao, we expected a crowd of 1,000 to 2,000 this afternoon),” he said.

The results of the bar exam will be announced in December, with oath-taking and the signing of the Roll of Attorneys scheduled for January 2025. RGP