6K cops to be deployed across Davao Region for Undas 2026

ABOUT 6,000 police personnel will be deployed across Davao Region for Undas 2026, covering some 200 cemeteries as well as churches, terminals, and tourist sites, the Police Regional Office 11 (PRO-Davao) said.

PRO-Davao spokesperson Police Major Catherine Dela Rey said in an interview on Davao City Disaster Radio’s “Seguridad sa Syudad” program on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, that the personnel are ready for deployment.

“Ready for deployment na ang more or less 6,000 PNP personnel para sa Undas 2026 (About 6,000 PNP personnel are now ready for deployment for Undas 2026),” Dela Rey said.

She said police will be deployed not only in cemeteries but also in churches, transportation hubs and terminals, tourist destinations, and other vital installations, as many people also travel during the holiday.

Police assistance desks will be set up in each cemetery, she added.

Cemetery inspections

On Oct. 21, PRO-Davao Acting Regional Director Police Brigadier General Benigno Guzman, with other regional police officials and the chiefs of the San Pedro and Ma-a police stations, inspected the Wireless Public Cemetery on A. Pichon Street and the Davao Memorial Park in Davao City to assess site preparations, traffic management plans, and the readiness of police personnel.

Dela Rey said more inspections are expected, as the agency aims for zero incidents during Undas.

She said there are no new guidelines for this year’s Undas and advised the public to check advisories from their local governments and the Facebook pages of police stations and provincial police offices for cemetery opening and closing hours.

Paquibato

In Davao City’s Paquibato District, police will be deployed in cemeteries in all 13 barangays, including those in Malabog, Fatima, and Paquibato Proper, Police Captain Alvin Pinapit, deputy station commander of the Davao City Police Office’s Paquibato Police Station 7, said on the same program. He said cemeteries in the district’s far-flung barangays are smaller.

“May dine-deploy tayong mga PSSA and PNP to assist ‘yung mga bumibisita sa kanilang mga mahal sa buhay ngayong Kalag-kalag (We are deploying Public Safety and Security Auxiliary personnel and police to assist those visiting their loved ones this Kalag-kalag),” Pinapit said.

He said overnight stays are not allowed in cemeteries, especially in the district.

“Hindi po namin ina-allow ‘yung overnight dito, especially dito sa area namin (We do not allow overnight stays here, especially in our area),” he said.

“So far, peaceful naman po ang mga sementeryo natin dito sa Paquibato (So far, our cemeteries here in Paquibato have been peaceful),” he added.

‘5Cs’

Dela Rey said the region remains peaceful and has had no untoward incidents since Guzman took over as acting regional director.

She said Guzman has set five areas of focus, which PRO-Davao calls the “5Cs”: crime prevention, crime solution, community engagement, capability development (including personnel training and morale and welfare), and collaboration and good governance. These build on his predecessor's programs rather than replace them.

Dela Rey also cited recent police operations against illegal drugs, illegal gambling, and smuggling, including a case involving a police officer. She said the PNP will not tolerate wrongdoing by its own personnel.

“Kung magbuhat ka og dili maayo, bisag uniformed ka, dakpon jud ka namo (If you do wrong, even if you are in uniform, we will really arrest you),” she said. GRS