6K police to safeguard Davao's Christmas celebrations

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) is set to deploy around 6,000 personnel in light of the upcoming month-long Pasko Fiesta celebration in the city, which will run from November 28 to January 1, 2024.

DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon told the local media earlier this week that a total of 6,198 police personnel and auxiliary, excluding integrated personnel from the Davao City Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO), will be augmented in every place or crowded area where events and bazaars are being held.

Tuazon also encouraged Dabawenyos to actively participate and cooperate with law enforcement while following the culture of security.

In the previous festivities, PSSO mobilized at least 33,672 integrated security and safety personnel coming from the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO), the City Health Office (CHO), City Economic Enterprise (CEE), the Philippine National Police-Maritime Davao Station, National Bureau of Investigation-Davao Region (NBI-Davao), Task Force Davao, and the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), among others.

Meanwhile, DCPO said that the number of this year’s personnel deployed for the Christmas event will increase once the Pasko Fiesta kicks off as police auxiliaries and force multipliers will also be deployed to augment the police office’s personnel.

The Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) has approved a budget of P45 to P50 million for this event, an increase of P3 to P8 million compared to the P42 million budget allocated in 2022.

With this year’s theme, “Stronger, Brighter, Happier Together,” the Davao City government said that this year’s competition and events will highlight the passion of Dabawenyos in music, arts, and dance particularly in events like Competitions: Koro sa Pasko on December 7, Banda Dasig on December 15, Sayaw sa Pasko on December 21, Pasko Panag-uban on December 13, and Mugna sa Pasko on December 15.

On the other hand, the Panayegon sa City Hall: a Christmas music that will serenade residents from November 29 to December 29, Perya sa Pasko, a traditional fair with attractions at Rizal Park from December 1 to 27, Music in the Park which will take place at various parks throughout the city, including Magsaysay Park, Quezon Park, People's Park, Los Amigos Park, Doña Vicenta Park, and Bago Aplaya Esplanade Park; Christmas on Wheels hosted in two barangays from each of the city's three congressional districts, Pasko Fiesta Grand Bazaar in Bago Aplaya from December 26 to 31 and Pasko Fiesta Year-End Party are all included. DEF