SEVENTEEN barangays showcased their culinary skills and local pride during the 6th Inter-Barangay Humba Challenge, held as part of Kulinarya Piyesta sa Tagum 2026 at the Tagum City Trade and Exhibition Center in Rotary Park.

After a flavorful competition highlighting the creativity and cooking talents of participating communities, Barangay Liboganon emerged as this year’s champion, followed by Barangay Magugpo Poblacion as first runner-up and Barangay Busaon as second runner-up.

The competition formed part of the three-day culinary celebration held from November 12 to 14, bringing together local communities to showcase Tagum’s food culture, talent, and culinary traditions.

Congratulations to all participating barangays and winners! PR