7 4Ps beneficiaries receive housing units in Davao City

SEVEN beneficiaries of the government’s Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) received socialized condominium units under the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program (4PH) on May 21, 2026, at People’s Ville in Calinan, Davao City.

The beneficiaries successfully applied for the housing program and will pay monthly amortization for their units.

Among them was a blind couple who, after 13 years of moving from one rental home to another, finally secured a home of their own through the program.

Epifanio Rondez, 49, and his wife Lea, 39, both massage therapists, are raising three children while renting homes in different parts of Calinan.

Lea said they immediately processed their documents after learning about the housing program. She said they wanted a permanent home after facing repeated struggles while renting, including flooding, poor living conditions, noisy neighbors, and discrimination.

“Ang pag process dili ingon makuha dayun nimo ang papers so kailangan gyud sipag, tiyaga, og determinasyon po. Lahat-lahat ay tapos at may pananampalataya po sa Panginoon. Walang impossible, posible rin sila maka avail sa ganito kagandang unit (The processing does not mean you can get the papers immediately, so you really need hard work, patience, and determination. Above all, you must have faith in the Lord. Nothing is impossible. Others can also avail themselves of this kind of housing unit),” Lea said.

4Ps National Program Manager Gemma B. Gabuya clarified that the housing units were not automatically awarded to 4Ps members. She said beneficiaries still had to apply for the program and complete the documentary requirements.

“Ang importante ay kanilang pagsisikap na magkaroon ng kakayahan na makapagbayad ng monthly amortization (What’s important is their effort to have the capability to pay the monthly amortization),” Gabuya said.

Gabuya said the agency was happy that some 4Ps members were able to secure homes under the 4PH program, noting that owning a house remains one of the dreams of many Filipino families.

Meanwhile, Department of Social Welfare and Development Davao Region (DSWD) director Rhuello Aradanas said the department mainly assisted beneficiaries in processing their documents. He emphasized that beneficiaries would still shoulder the monthly amortization and that the housing program remains open to all qualified applicants.

He encouraged other 4Ps beneficiaries to apply for the program so they, too, could own homes through 4PH.

“Naa lang me diri para mu-assist sa inyohang panginahanglanon (We are here to assist with your needs),” Aradanas said.

Margo Babao, head of the 4PH program in Davao, said developers are close to completing the initial 3,000 housing units and aim to finish all 7,200 units in the area by 2027 or 2028. He added that around 300 units are already occupied.

Babao encouraged the public to visit the site and apply for the program as long as they meet the qualifications and complete the requirements.

“As long as qualified sila sa mga requirements nato pwede sila mag-apply (As long as they meet the requirements, they can apply),” he said.

People’s Ville sits on a 14.23-hectare property in Calinan and features 72 five-story condominium buildings with 7,200 housing units. The development also includes two hectares of open spaces for parks, schools, and playgrounds. RGP