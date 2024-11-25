7 cops in Davao ‘involve in drug-related activities’

THE Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) revealed that at least seven police officers of the region were involved in the illegal use of drugs and other drug-related activities.

During the flag-raising ceremony on Monday, November 25, 2024, Police Brigadier General Leon Victor Rosete, PRO-Davao director, announced that seven of its personnel have been engaging in illegal activities based on their latest internal cleaning program mandated by the Philippine National Police (PNP) central headquarters.

Of the number, Rosete disclosed that six of them tested positive for illegal drugs while the other official was found to have been involved in drug trafficking.

Rosete added that they have been continuously conducting a cleansing campaign against unlawful activities to keep the police office’s good reputation and strengthen the image of the Davao police not just in the region but also the whole country. He then encouraged the police personnel to follow the rules and ethics of the PNP.

“Sayang ang ating serbisyo. Nasa huli ang pagsisisi, kaya ngayon pa lang itigil na at magbago na tayo para sa inyong pamilya at para sa ikagaganda ng ating komunidad (Our service will put into waste. Regrets are always at the end. So stop now and let's start a new one for your family and for the betterment of our community),” the regional police chief said.

According to PNP, the program is a set of policies and programs designed to enhance the security personnel’s reputation, discipline, and integrity. Its goal is to eradicate misconduct, criminal activity, and corruption from the police force. The program's mission is also to encourage police officers to act ethically, transparently, and responsibly.

Depending on the seriousness of the conduct, officers who are found to have engaged in unlawful or unethical activity face internal investigations and appropriate disciplinary actions, which may include reassignment or termination. DEF