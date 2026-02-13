7 Davao City police stations earn PGS recognition

SEVEN newly established police stations under the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) received Initiation, Compliance, and Proficiency status under the Performance Governance System (PGS) on February 12, 2026, marking a major milestone in institutional strengthening and operational readiness.

The recognized units included police stations 13 (Mandug), 15 (Ecoland), 16 (Maa), 17 (Baliok), 18 (Bajada), 19 (Eden), and 20 (Los Amigos). Each station also received Certificates of Appreciation for their Station Advisory Groups for Police Transformation and Development, acknowledging their support in advancing organizational reforms and governance standards.

During the ceremony, Police Brigadier General Mariano Rodriguez, Deputy Regional Director for Administration of Police Regional Office 11, highlighted the significance of the recognition.

“This PGS conferment and awarding ceremony for the newly created police stations and the 2nd City Mobile Force Company of the Davao City Police Office affirms the alignment with the Philippine National Police Strategy-caused system,” Rodriguez said during the event.

The program also featured the Silver Eagle Award, presented to Police Station 13 and the 2nd City Mobile Force Company for their exemplary performance ratings and successful completion of validation requirements, setting a benchmark for best practices within the organization.

Acting city director PCOL Mannan C. Muarip said the milestones reflect the D.A.V.A.O. Framework: Discipline, Action, Virtue, Accountability, and Order, the guiding principle of the city police. He said discipline reinforces professional and reliable performance, action reflects swift and resolute policing, virtue preserves honesty and moral conduct, accountability ensures transparency and answerability, and order supports the mission of maintaining peace and public safety across Davao.

Officials said that the recognition followed months of preparation, strict compliance with institutional standards, and sustained teamwork, enabling the stations and the 2nd City Mobile Force Company to pass rigorous validation and demonstrate readiness for effective public service under Philippine National Police standards. KIMBERLY REPONTE/DNSC, SUNSTAR INTERN