7 dead, 48 missing in Maco landslide

Macapili expressed hope for survivors, emphasizing the urgency of the operations.

“Mao nay paglaom sa tanan nga naa pa untay nangabuhi nga kaigsoonan natu nga natabunan mao nang pinaspasay ang rescue o retrieval operations niani (This is the hope of everyone – that there are still survivors among those buried. That's why we are expediting the rescue and retrieval operations in the area),” he said.

“Atong iampo, atong paningkamutan– nga ma recover natu ni ang mga natabunan (Let us pray and strive together – hoping that we can recover those who are buried),” he added.

The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) attributed the landslide to continuous rain caused by the shear line and the low-pressure area (LPA).

In response to the incident, the Local Government Unit of Maco suspended classes at all levels on February 7, 2024.

MDRRMO Maco urged the public to refrain from spreading fake news to prevent panic and assured that accurate information about the landslide incident would be provided.

A drone's images captured on February 7 revealed a portion of the mountain giving way, impacting the residential area of Masara where miners reside.

The localized weather forecast by Pagasa-Davao warned of possible flash floods and landslides due to moderate to heavy rains in the region. RGP