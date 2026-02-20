7 dead in Davao Region landslides

AT LEAST seven people died in landslides as heavy rain from a shear line pummeled Davao Region on Friday, February 20, 2026, forcing widespread class suspensions, evacuations, and emergency responses, disaster officials said.

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Davao Region confirmed the deaths as of 12:20 p.m., three in Monkayo, Davao de Oro, and four in Mati City, Davao Oriental, after separate landslides buried residents during intense overnight rainfall.

Mati City Mayor Joel Almario inspected the landslide site in Upper Salazar, Barangay Central, and expressed condolences to the affected families. The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office–Mati reported that one family was buried alive after heavy rain triggered the landslide.

In Monkayo, three people were also buried alive when a landslide struck Purok 5, Barangay Rizal, around 11:40 p.m. Feb. 19. Rescuers recovered two bodies early the next morning. The local government expressed sympathy to the victims’ families and said it has assisted.

Regionwide suspensions

Local governments across the region suspended classes and some work as conditions worsened. In Davao City, officials halted classes at all levels in public and private schools due to persistent rain and unsafe weather.

Several cities and municipalities in Davao del Sur (Sta. Cruz, Hagonoy, Padada, Kiblawan, Sulop, Matanao, Magsaysay, and Malalag), Davao del Norte, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, and Davao Occidental followed with similar suspensions. Some areas also stopped government work, except for frontline and emergency services, while others shifted to alternative learning modes.

Authorities in the Island Garden City of Samal suspended classes due to possible flooding and landslides.

“All are advised to monitor official announcements for further updates. Amping Samalenyos!” Samal's city information office said in a Facebook post on February 20, 2026.

In Tagum City, face-to-face classes stopped while schools shifted to alternative learning modes. Government offices remained open, though private companies could suspend work at their discretion.

Other areas in Davao del Norte suspended classes, including Panabo City and the municipalities of Asuncion, Carmen, New Corella, San Isidro, Kapalong, and Sto. Tomas. Provincial officials raised Blue Alert status to heighten monitoring and inter-agency coordination.

In Davao Oriental, classes and work stopped in Boston, Cateel, Baganga, Caraga, Banaybanay, and Lupon, while classes alone were suspended in Manay, Tarragona, San Isidro, and Governor Generoso.

In Davao de Oro, suspensions covered Maragusan, Maco, Nabunturan, Mawab, and Montevista. Provincial officials also suspended work except for frontline and essential services.

In Davao Occidental, classes stopped in Sta. Maria, Don Marcelino, Jose Abad Santos, and Sarangani. Authorities also ordered resorts to halt water activities.

Provincial officials raised alert levels and activated emergency operations centers to strengthen monitoring and coordination in flood- and landslide-prone communities. Evacuations were reported in several areas, including parts of Davao de Oro, where dozens of families moved to temporary shelters for safety.

“Continuous rainfall and unstable weather conditions may result in the sudden rise of water levels, strong currents, flash floods, and other water-related hazards that may pose serious risks to tourists and residents. The safety and welfare of the public remain our utmost priority,” an advisory said.

Evacuations and damage

Heavy rain forced families from their homes as floodwater and landslides hit vulnerable communities across Davao de Oro and nearby areas.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development reported that as of 7:31 a.m., 56 families, about 230 people, were staying at an evacuation center in Monkayo.

Officials ordered evacuations Wednesday evening in Barangay Magsaysay, Nabunturan, after continuous rain raised fears of landslides and flash floods.

Landslides struck multiple villages in Laak, including Barangay Melale, Datu Ampunan, and Barangay Datu Davao, cracking road sections and prompting crews to deploy heavy equipment for clearing.

Another landslide hit Purok 23, Barangay Ngan in Compostela, where workers continued clearing debris as of 8:15 a.m. A separate slide blocked part of the highway in Barangay Sawangan, Mawab.

Severe weather also collapsed part of a bridge along Panag-Cogonin Road in New Bataan, forcing motorists onto alternate routes.

Floodwater submerged homes in Barangay Doña Andrea, Asuncion, in Davao del Norte after a nearby creek overflowed.

In Davao City, rising street water slowed traffic near the Maa Flyover, particularly in front of Monteritz Gate, as of 8:25 a.m.

Heavy rain forced evacuations in vulnerable communities. The Department of Social Welfare and Development reported that as of 7:31 a.m., 56 families, or 230 people, were staying at an evacuation center in Monkayo.

Landslides struck villages in Laak and Compostela, cracking roads and prompting clearing operations. Another landslide hit Barangay Sawangan in Mawab, while a section of a bridge collapsed along a road in New Bataan, forcing motorists to take alternate routes.

Floodwaters submerged homes in parts of Asuncion, and street flooding rose in sections of Davao City, including near the Maa Flyover.

Weather advisory

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) issued heavy rainfall warning No. 11 as a shear line and easterly winds continue to affect parts of the Davao Region.

Orange warnings, indicating possible flooding and landslides, cover parts of Davao Oriental (Governor Generoso, San Isidro, Mati City, Tarragona, Manay, Caraga, Baganga, Cateel, and Boston) and Davao de Oro (Maragusan, New Bataan, Nabunturan, Compostela, and Monkayo).

Yellow warnings were raised for other areas, including Davao Oriental (Banaybanay, Lupon), Davao de Oro (Pantukan, Mabini, Maco, Mawab, Montevista, Laak), and Davao del Norte (Tagum City, New Corella, Asuncion, San Isidro).

Light to moderate, occasionally heavy rains are expected across the rest of the region, including Davao City, Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental, and other areas of Davao del Norte.

Pagasa urged residents and local disaster risk reduction offices to stay alert, monitor updates, and follow official advisories. RGP