7 missing fishermen safe

THE Coast Guard Station–Davao Oriental (CGS-Davao Oriental) confirmed that the seven fishermen reported missing in Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental, have safely returned to their families.

“Ang mga mangingisda ay nakauwi na po sa mga pamilya nila (The fishermen have safely returned to their families),” CGS-Davao Oriental announced in a Facebook post on September 1, 2025.

The fishermen were identified as Renante Baring Sr., Jay Harold Baring, Renante Baring Jr., Julito Baring, Marlon Meralles, Ronnie Mines, and Dampong, all residents of Purok 8, Barangay Nangan.

Ltjg Joeweskie A. Sarza, commander of CGS-Davao Oriental, told SunStar Davao that the boat owner reported their safe return around 9 a.m. Coast Guard personnel later confirmed this on the ground in Governor Generoso.

According to Sarza, the group’s motorbanca “Triple Z” suffered a damaged propeller while at sea, delaying their trip home.

The fishermen managed to repair the boat and slowly navigated back.

Sarza assured the public that none of the fishermen were harmed. He reminded local fishers to always monitor official advisories, weather updates, and sea travel warnings to avoid similar incidents.

The seven left on August 20, 2025, for a fishing trip in the waters off Mati City and were expected to return between August 30 and 31. When they failed to do so, the Coast Guard issued a “Notice to Mariners” on August 31 and launched search operations, urging nearby vessels and fisherfolk to watch for signs of the missing group. RGP