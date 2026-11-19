SEVEN of the 10 local government units (LGUs) in Davao del Sur have completed the fourth wave of rice assistance distribution under the provincial government's “Biyayang Bigas” program.

Santa Cruz was scheduled to receive its allocation on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, while Digos City will receive its share today, November 20, and Hagonoy will get its allocation on Saturday, Nov. 21.

The program is funded by a ₱77-million allocation released by the national government to the province in March 2026 under the Local Government Support Fund-Financial Assistance to Local Government Units (LGSF-FALGU) for fiscal year 2026.

A total of 29,000 households are targeted to benefit from the program, with 2,900 beneficiaries in each of the province's 10 LGUs, covering 232 barangays across its nine municipalities and one city.

The distribution follows national government guidelines that prioritize rice farmers' cooperatives in the procurement process through bidding under the Sagip Saka Act. This ensures that local rice farmers also benefit from the program by supplying the rice for distribution.

Beneficiaries are identified through the Philippine Statistics Authority's (PSA) Community-Based Monitoring System (CBMS), which uses population census data to identify poor and vulnerable sectors in communities. Thus, not all residents are eligible for the assistance.

Under the program guidelines, qualified beneficiaries are entitled to receive 10 kilograms of rice every four to six months.

These include poor and vulnerable farmers, fisherfolk, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, solo parents, Indigenous Peoples, and members of the transport sector.

The first wave of distribution was led by the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) from June to July 2026. Digos City was the last LGU to receive its allocation on July 22, following Hagonoy's distribution on July 21.

Records show that the ₱77-million fund was released to the provincial government in March, followed by an orientation on the program guidelines conducted by the Department of the Interior and Local Government in April. The Bids and Awards Committee then led the procurement process in May.

The provincial government had earlier targeted to complete the fourth wave of rice distribution by November 2026. CEA