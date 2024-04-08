72nd Palanca Awards announces call for entries

The Carlos Palanca Foundation, Inc. today announced it is accepting entries to the 72nd Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature (CPMA).

The most prestigious literary competition in the Philippines, the Palanca Awards is open to all Filipino citizens or former Filipino citizens of all ages, based locally or abroad. Authors who wish to join may submit only one entry per category, as follows:

Novel and Nobela;

English Division – Short Story, Short Story for Children, Essay, Poetry, Poetry Written for Children, One-act Play, and Full-length Play;

Filipino Division – Maikling Kuwento, Maikling Kuwentong Pambata, Sanaysay, Tula, Tula Para sa mga Bata, Dulang May Isang Yugto, Dulang Ganap ang Haba, and Dulang Pampelikula;

Regional Languages Division – Short Story-Cebuano, Short Story-Hiligaynon, and Short Story-Ilokano;

Kabataan Division – Kabataan Essay (English) and Kabataan Sanaysay (Filipino) Kabataan Essay: Today's youth are deeply influenced by technological advancements in social media and AI. How can the government and families help the youth harness its transformative potential while mitigating inherent risks as they navigate the digital landscape? Kabataan Sanaysay: Lubhang naiimpluwensyahan ang mga kabataan ngayon ng pag-unlad ng teknolohiya ng social media at AI. Paano matutulungan ng pamahalaan at mga pamilya ang mga kabataan na pagyamanin ang kakayahan nitong magdulot ng pagbabago habang nilulupig ang mga kaakibat na panganib ng kanilang pagbabaybay sa digital na mundo?



For the Novel and Nobela categories, published works that were first published within two (2) years between 1 June 2022 to 31 May 2024 and unpublished works may be submitted. Only unproduced works may be entered in the Dulang Pampelikula category. A work that has been awarded a prize in another contest before midnight of 31 May 2024 is not qualified.

Submission must be accomplished online via the Palanca Awards website < http://www.palancaawards.com.ph/ >. The Carlos Palanca Foundation WILL NOT ACCEPT PRINTED AND EMAIL submissions for all categories.

The deadline for submission of entries is on May 31, 2024.

For the official contest rules and forms, visit the Palanca Awards website . Inquiries and other concerns may be directed via email at < cpfoundation@palancaawards.com.ph > or landline at (632) 8843-8277 / (632) 8478-7996. Look for Ms. Leslie Layoso or Ms. Susan Castillo.