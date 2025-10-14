7.4-m quake disrupts blessing of help center in New Corella

TAGUM CITY, Davao del Norte — The powerful earthquake that struck Davao Region on Friday morning interrupted the blessing and inauguration ceremony of the newly-established Congressional Help Center and Tingog Center in New Corella, Davao del Norte.

The tremor occurred at 9:43 a.m. while participants, led by First District Representative Oyo Uy, were in the middle of the photo session, forcing organizers to immediately stop the event and safely evacuate attendees.

According to a report from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the earthquake had its epicenter in Manay, Davao Oriental, and was strongly felt across several provinces in the Davao Region, including Davao del Norte.

As local and provincial quick response teams mobilized to inspect public facilities in Poblacion, New Corella, Cong. Uy immediately visited affected areas, including schools, health centers, and nearby barangays, to assess the situation and check on residents.

Upon arriving at the Municipal Health Center of New Corella, the congressman found the facility crowded with patients, most of whom were students from various schools who sustained minor injuries, fainted, or experienced breathing difficulties due to trauma and panic while rushing out of their classrooms, some of which are found on the second floor.

In his talk with Municipal Health Officer Dr. Nancy O. Cacayorin, Cong. Uy learned that the number of patients exceeded the health center’s capacity, prompting staff to extend medical attention outside the facility. To assist both patients and health workers, Uy immediately sent food packs to ensure that those attending to the injured and evacuees had access to food and basic necessities.

Later in the day, Uy proceeded to Barangay Carcor, where a Mega Medical Caravan of Services was being held. There, he oversaw the distribution of additional food packs to students and parents who had temporarily evacuated.

“Our priority right now is to ensure everyone’s safety and that no one is left behind in this calamity. We stand ready to extend immediate assistance in any capacity to help our people in the First District recover faster,” Uy said. PR