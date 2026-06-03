Davao

742 job vacancies up for DICT-11 job fair, June 9

To celebrate National ICT Month and its 10th anniversary, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) 11 (Davao Region) will hold a job fair on June 9, 2026, providing over 742 employment opportunities for local job seekers.
To celebrate National ICT Month and its 10th anniversary, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) 11 (Davao Region) will hold a job fair on June 9, 2026, providing over 742 employment opportunities for local job seekers.DICT
Published on

TO CELEBRATE National ICT Month and its 10th anniversary, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) 11 (Davao Region) will hold a job fair on June 9, 2026, providing over 742 employment opportunities for local job seekers.

Themed “Isang Dekadang Digital: Konektado sa Puso at Serbisyo!” (A Decade of Digital: Connected in Heart and Service), the event will be held at SM City Davao mall from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In an online post on Wednesday, June 3, DICT-11 said the fair is designed to serve a wide range of applicants, including recent graduates, experienced professionals, career changers, and aspiring digital workers seeking tech-driven roles.

Although led by DICT, the vacancies cover various industries, providing a wide range of opportunities beyond typical ICT roles.

The agency said on-the-spot applications will be accepted, with job seekers meeting hiring employers directly.

“Government services and career opportunities will be made available in one venue across various industries,” the DICT-11 said.

Applicants are advised to bring essential documents.

“Prepare your updated résumé, dress professionally, and seize the opportunity to connect with your future employer,” it said.

DICT-11 also advised job seekers to review the list of available vacancies posted on its official social media channels ahead of the event to better target specific roles. PNA

SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph