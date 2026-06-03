742 job vacancies up for DICT-11 job fair, June 9

TO CELEBRATE National ICT Month and its 10th anniversary, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) 11 (Davao Region) will hold a job fair on June 9, 2026, providing over 742 employment opportunities for local job seekers.

Themed “Isang Dekadang Digital: Konektado sa Puso at Serbisyo!” (A Decade of Digital: Connected in Heart and Service), the event will be held at SM City Davao mall from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In an online post on Wednesday, June 3, DICT-11 said the fair is designed to serve a wide range of applicants, including recent graduates, experienced professionals, career changers, and aspiring digital workers seeking tech-driven roles.

Although led by DICT, the vacancies cover various industries, providing a wide range of opportunities beyond typical ICT roles.

The agency said on-the-spot applications will be accepted, with job seekers meeting hiring employers directly.

“Government services and career opportunities will be made available in one venue across various industries,” the DICT-11 said.

Applicants are advised to bring essential documents.

“Prepare your updated résumé, dress professionally, and seize the opportunity to connect with your future employer,” it said.

DICT-11 also advised job seekers to review the list of available vacancies posted on its official social media channels ahead of the event to better target specific roles. PNA