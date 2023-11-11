76 CICL under DSWD 11 care

About 76 children in conflict with the law (CICL) are being housed under the Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) Regional Rehabilitation Center for Youth (RRCY), an official said.

DSWD-Davao Social Welfare Office Voi Rey A. Blanco said in a radio interview Friday morning, November 10, that all of the 76 CICLs that are under the supervision of the center are males.

“Today, atoang admission conference from referral parties nato magdala sa ilang mga CICL para magi sa screening sa atoang admission conference (Actually, today in our admission conference, our referral parties have brought the CICLs to undergo a screening for the admission conference),” Blanco said.

There are seven social workers and several house parents who are taking care of the 76 CICLs in the RRCY.

With regards to visitation, the family of CICLs may visit them once a month, depending on their performance. Blanco said that if the child has committed wrongdoings, their scheduled visitation would be moved and they will only be allowed to see their visitors if they have a good performance. He added that the CICLs could make phone calls or video calls with their family every week if their performance is good.

The RRCY is a residential care facility of the Dswd-Davao that caters to CICLs who are 15 years old and above but not over 18. The center provides 24-hour care, protection, and rehabilitation services to them.

It is located at Purok 7, Bago Oshiro, Tugbok District, Davao City, and is three hectares wide. It has a gym that houses the basketball court; a music room; classrooms; and a Productivity, Skills, and Development Center.

Psychological services are also offered to provide children with guidance so that can overcome their anxiety, separation anxiety, anger issues, and suicidal ideation.

The RRCY also manages the CICLs cases and provides services like Technical Educational and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) accredited skills training so that they could have income-generating skills such as driving, refrigeration, and air-conditioning training.

Under the Republic Act 9344 otherwise known as the Juvenile Justice Act, if a child is 15 years old and has not yet turned 18, when a case is filed against them they must first gauge the level of discernment. If found guilty, their case would be suspended then they would be recommended by the court to enter the rehabilitation program.

Blanco shared that some of the residents in the center have graduated their Senior High School and when they leave the center they are ready to proceed to college.

He even narrated that some of their former residents had already become social workers, army, and some even gave donations to the center.

He assured every Dabawenyos not to worry over the welfare of the children under the care of RRCY since they give utmost importance to the CICL because the personnel there do not see them as criminals or an individual that has no hope.

“Ang pastan-aw gyud namo sa ilaha kay usa ka indibidwal na nahimong biktima sa usa ka sitwasyon o sa panahon og kailangan gyvd nila ug prevention og naa gyud silah kapasidad na magbag-o tagaan lang gyud ug plastar na programa og intervention, labi na ang pag amuma ug paghigugma gyud sa ilaha (We see them as an individual that has become a victim of a situation or a circumstance that what they really need is prevention and that they have the capacity to change we only need to make programs and intervention that would fit them, especially love and care),” Blanco said. RGP