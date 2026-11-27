WRITERS and literary enthusiasts gathered once again to celebrate talent and excellence as the 76th Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature (Palanca Awards) honored 60 awardees and welcomed a new inductee into the Palanca Hall of Fame.
This year’s ceremony saw the induction of playwright Dustin Edward D. Celestino into the Palanca Hall of Fame, which recognizes writers who have earned First Prize five times across any of the competition’s regular writing categories.
Celestino secured his fifth First Prize this year for “Kritisismo” under the Dulang Ganap ang Haba category, following his previous winning works: “The Story of This Father” (Full-Length Play, 2017), “Ang Pangahas na si Pepe Rodriguez” (Dulang Ganap ang Haba, 2017), “Ang Duyan ng Magiting” (Dulang Ganap ang Haba, 2019), and “Fidelity” (Full-Length Play, 2025). His induction brings the prestigious roster to 31 honorees and marks another milestone in Celestino’s literary career and contributions to Philippine literature.
The competition received a record-breaking 3,040 entries, the highest in the Palanca Awards’ history. Of the 60 awardees recognized, 36 were first-time winners, reflecting the competition’s continued recognition of emerging literary talents alongside established writers. The winning entries were selected following a rigorous evaluation by distinguished panels of literary experts in four divisions: Kabataan, English, Filipino, and Regional Languages. The Novel and Nobela categories are also open this contest year.
Gracing the occasion as Guest of Honor/Speaker and Gawad Dangal ng Lahi awardee was Atty. Nicolas B. Pichay, an accomplished poet, playwright, essayist, translator, and lawyer whose works explore the intersections of literature, history, and public life. A 2007 inductee into the Carlos Palanca Awards Hall of Fame following six First Prize wins, Pichay is also a recipient of the S.E.A. Write Award, Gawad Pambansang Alagad ni Balagtas, and the University of the Philippines Outstanding Alumni Award in 2024.
His notable works include the award-winning play “Almanac for a Revolution,” poetry collection “Ang Lunes na Mahirap Bunuin,” and musicals “Lapulapu” and “Maxie.” Beyond his literary achievements, he has contributed to Filipino translations of world classics and advocated for cultural heritage and intellectual property rights.
Often dubbed the “Pulitzer Prize of the Philippines,” the Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature is the country’s longest-running and one of its most prestigious literary competitions. Established in 1950 in honor of businessman and philanthropist Carlos Palanca, Sr., the awards have played a vital role in nurturing Filipino literary talent and preserving the country’s rich cultural heritage.
For Filipino writers in the Philippines and abroad, receiving a Palanca Award remains a coveted distinction and a defining milestone in their literary careers.
List of Winners
KABATAAN DIVISION
Kabataan Sanaysay
1st Prize: Shania Gabrielle S. Catibog – Ang Tao Bilang Tao
2nd Prize: Ivy Jhoy D. Briol – Nasa Kompanya Po
3rd Prize: Jeronimo Johnvie Montante – Pangmatanda ang Kape
Kabataan Essay
1st Prize: Riley James J. Ti – Rekindling Kapwa
2nd Prize: Joe Benedict J. Puti – The Other Meaning of Division
3rd Prize: Maia Jaasiel L. Espique – Pandemics and Playgrounds: The Rule of Common Interest
FILIPINO DIVISION
Maikling Kuwento
1st Prize: Benedick N. Damaso – Dear Cora
2nd Prize: Edgar C. Samar – Inday
3rd Prize: Maria Ana A. Hernandez – Maling Hati
Maikling Kuwentong Pambata
1st Prize: John Patrick F. Solano – Si Valentin at ang Museo ng Lungsod Pasig
2nd Prize: Will P. Ortiz – Mga Gatla sa Noo ni Ponga
3rd Prize: Richard P. Faller – Si Pugitoy, ang Batang Pugita
Sanaysay
1st Prize: Arjay Ivan R. Gorospe – Developing Story
2nd Prize: Princess S. Calacala – Ápung Imong
3rd Prize: Kristian S. Cordero – Ang Duwende ni Nora
Tula
1st Prize: Allan John A. Andres – Sa Kalye Khiyag Ko Naiwan ang Aking Anino
2nd Prize: Enrique S. Villasis – Sensura
3rd Prize: Ronel I. Osias – Autopsia
Tula Para sa mga Bata
1st Prize: Mark-Jhon R. Prestoza – Kapag Humuni ang Kuliglig
2nd Prize: Mubarak M. Tahir – Suwara nu Wata a Moro
3rd Prize: Emersan D. Baldemor – Ang mga Hindi Nabilang
Dulang May Isang Yugto
1st Prize: Elijah Felice E. Rosales – Human Rights Story of the Year
2nd Prize: Mubarak M. Tahir – Ang Huling Panawagan sa Pagdarasal
3rd Prize: Reuel M. Aguila – Ponobyu
Dulang Ganap ang Haba
1st Prize: Dustin Edward D. Celestino – Kritisismo
2nd Prize: Christian R. Vallez – Sayaw ng mga Ilaw
3rd Prize: Eldrin Veloso – AlkalDed: Ang Huling Lagda
Dulang Pampelikula
1st Prize: Ryan D. Valerio – Taya sa Bawat Hinga
2nd Prize: Joseph Andrew S. Abello – VL. During the End of the World
3rd Prize: Eljay C. Deldoc – Triptych
Nobela
Grand Prize: John Bryan R. Balolong – Ang Abugadong Hindi Nanalo sa Kaso
Special Prize: No Winner
REGIONAL LANGUAGES DIVISION
Short Story - Cebuano
1st Prize: Suzanne Madelle C. Añonuevo – Simpatiya Alang sa Inahan
2nd Prize: CD Borden – Ang Balbal
3rd Prize: Kenneth Michael M. Baba – Pito Ka Matang Sa Usa Ka Biyernes Santo
Short Story - Hiligaynon
1st Prize: Ritchie D. Pagunsan – Ang Ulihi nga Sukol
2nd Prize: Dulce Maria V. Deriada – Ukay-Ukay
3rd Prize: Joefe B. Santarita – Sa Taguangkan sang Dagat
Short Story - Ilokano
1st Prize: Jefferson M. Somera – Piso
2nd Prize: Rodel R. Estacio – Ti Pahinante
3rd Prize: Freddie P. Masuli – Ni Sikired: Retirado
ENGLISH DIVISION
Short Story
1st Prize: Myrza C. Sison – No. 64
2nd Prize: Cybonn Claire T. Ang – A Guardian for the Devil
3rd Prize: Peter S. Nery – Betty Boo
Short Story for Children
1st Prize: Kin F. Sabala – Arial
2nd Prize: Steven Mathew M. Solis – Five Months Before Christmas
3rd Prize: Ruby L. Ahaja – The Silver Fish from the Moon
Essay
1st Prize: Rhyan T. Andrade – A Filipino Family at the Table
2nd Prize: Jade Mark B. Capiñanes – So Much Water So Close to Home
3rd Prize: Jejomar C. Alda – I Know the Munggohan by Heart
Poetry
1st Prize: Johanna Carissa Loren D. Fernandez – Solidago
2nd Prize: Brant Angelo S. Ambes – Momentum
3rd Prize: Andrea Ingrid M. Lopez – Original Shape
Poetry Written for Children
1st Prize: Ian Fermin R. Casocot – The Ark of Disappearing Animals
2nd Prize: Noel Jestoni C. Ebuenga – Every House Has a Secret
3rd Prize: Mark Anthony V. Nanao – Streets Full of Rain and Music
One-Act Play
1st Prize: Randy Q. Villanueva – The Aswang
2nd Prize: Ritchie D. Pagunsan – A House with No Walls
3rd Prize: Mark John T. Custer – Kalayaan is Missing
Full-Length Play
1st Prize: Dexter Michael C. Osorio – Coping Mecha
2nd Prize: Dustin Edward D. Celestino – Seen
3rd Prize: Salvacion D. Tandoc – Strings
Novel
Grand Prize: Gutierrez M. Mangansakan II – Faramanis
Special Prize: Anthony Anton M. Juan Jr. – Cement
The 76th Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature by the Numbers
Total entries: 3,040
Categories: 22
Judges: 63
Winning works: 63
Winners: 60 (36 new, 24 former; 46 male, 14 female)
Age breakdown: 20 and under (7), 21–30 (12), 31–40 (11), 41–50 (17), 51–60 (11), 61 and above (2) — youngest winner is an 11-year-old male; oldest is a 75-year-old male.
Cumulative totals (1951–2026): 2,694 winning authors; 2,798 winning works; 31 Hall of Fame winners. PR