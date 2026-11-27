WRITERS and literary enthusiasts gathered once again to celebrate talent and excellence as the 76th Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature (Palanca Awards) honored 60 awardees and welcomed a new inductee into the Palanca Hall of Fame.

This year’s ceremony saw the induction of playwright Dustin Edward D. Celestino into the Palanca Hall of Fame, which recognizes writers who have earned First Prize five times across any of the competition’s regular writing categories.

Celestino secured his fifth First Prize this year for “Kritisismo” under the Dulang Ganap ang Haba category, following his previous winning works: “The Story of This Father” (Full-Length Play, 2017), “Ang Pangahas na si Pepe Rodriguez” (Dulang Ganap ang Haba, 2017), “Ang Duyan ng Magiting” (Dulang Ganap ang Haba, 2019), and “Fidelity” (Full-Length Play, 2025). His induction brings the prestigious roster to 31 honorees and marks another milestone in Celestino’s literary career and contributions to Philippine literature.

The competition received a record-breaking 3,040 entries, the highest in the Palanca Awards’ history. Of the 60 awardees recognized, 36 were first-time winners, reflecting the competition’s continued recognition of emerging literary talents alongside established writers. The winning entries were selected following a rigorous evaluation by distinguished panels of literary experts in four divisions: Kabataan, English, Filipino, and Regional Languages. The Novel and Nobela categories are also open this contest year.

Gracing the occasion as Guest of Honor/Speaker and Gawad Dangal ng Lahi awardee was Atty. Nicolas B. Pichay, an accomplished poet, playwright, essayist, translator, and lawyer whose works explore the intersections of literature, history, and public life. A 2007 inductee into the Carlos Palanca Awards Hall of Fame following six First Prize wins, Pichay is also a recipient of the S.E.A. Write Award, Gawad Pambansang Alagad ni Balagtas, and the University of the Philippines Outstanding Alumni Award in 2024.

His notable works include the award-winning play “Almanac for a Revolution,” poetry collection “Ang Lunes na Mahirap Bunuin,” and musicals “Lapulapu” and “Maxie.” Beyond his literary achievements, he has contributed to Filipino translations of world classics and advocated for cultural heritage and intellectual property rights.

Often dubbed the “Pulitzer Prize of the Philippines,” the Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature is the country’s longest-running and one of its most prestigious literary competitions. Established in 1950 in honor of businessman and philanthropist Carlos Palanca, Sr., the awards have played a vital role in nurturing Filipino literary talent and preserving the country’s rich cultural heritage.

For Filipino writers in the Philippines and abroad, receiving a Palanca Award remains a coveted distinction and a defining milestone in their literary careers.

List of Winners

KABATAAN DIVISION

Kabataan Sanaysay 1st Prize: Shania Gabrielle S. Catibog – Ang Tao Bilang Tao 2nd Prize: Ivy Jhoy D. Briol – Nasa Kompanya Po 3rd Prize: Jeronimo Johnvie Montante – Pangmatanda ang Kape

Kabataan Essay 1st Prize: Riley James J. Ti – Rekindling Kapwa 2nd Prize: Joe Benedict J. Puti – The Other Meaning of Division 3rd Prize: Maia Jaasiel L. Espique – Pandemics and Playgrounds: The Rule of Common Interest



FILIPINO DIVISION

Maikling Kuwento 1st Prize: Benedick N. Damaso – Dear Cora 2nd Prize: Edgar C. Samar – Inday 3rd Prize: Maria Ana A. Hernandez – Maling Hati

Maikling Kuwentong Pambata 1st Prize: John Patrick F. Solano – Si Valentin at ang Museo ng Lungsod Pasig 2nd Prize: Will P. Ortiz – Mga Gatla sa Noo ni Ponga 3rd Prize: Richard P. Faller – Si Pugitoy, ang Batang Pugita

Sanaysay 1st Prize: Arjay Ivan R. Gorospe – Developing Story 2nd Prize: Princess S. Calacala – Ápung Imong 3rd Prize: Kristian S. Cordero – Ang Duwende ni Nora

Tula 1st Prize: Allan John A. Andres – Sa Kalye Khiyag Ko Naiwan ang Aking Anino 2nd Prize: Enrique S. Villasis – Sensura 3rd Prize: Ronel I. Osias – Autopsia

Tula Para sa mga Bata 1st Prize: Mark-Jhon R. Prestoza – Kapag Humuni ang Kuliglig 2nd Prize: Mubarak M. Tahir – Suwara nu Wata a Moro 3rd Prize: Emersan D. Baldemor – Ang mga Hindi Nabilang

Dulang May Isang Yugto 1st Prize: Elijah Felice E. Rosales – Human Rights Story of the Year 2nd Prize: Mubarak M. Tahir – Ang Huling Panawagan sa Pagdarasal 3rd Prize: Reuel M. Aguila – Ponobyu

Dulang Ganap ang Haba 1st Prize: Dustin Edward D. Celestino – Kritisismo 2nd Prize: Christian R. Vallez – Sayaw ng mga Ilaw 3rd Prize: Eldrin Veloso – AlkalDed: Ang Huling Lagda

Dulang Pampelikula 1st Prize: Ryan D. Valerio – Taya sa Bawat Hinga 2nd Prize: Joseph Andrew S. Abello – VL. During the End of the World 3rd Prize: Eljay C. Deldoc – Triptych

Nobela Grand Prize: John Bryan R. Balolong – Ang Abugadong Hindi Nanalo sa Kaso Special Prize: No Winner



REGIONAL LANGUAGES DIVISION

Short Story - Cebuano 1st Prize: Suzanne Madelle C. Añonuevo – Simpatiya Alang sa Inahan 2nd Prize: CD Borden – Ang Balbal 3rd Prize: Kenneth Michael M. Baba – Pito Ka Matang Sa Usa Ka Biyernes Santo

Short Story - Hiligaynon 1st Prize: Ritchie D. Pagunsan – Ang Ulihi nga Sukol 2nd Prize: Dulce Maria V. Deriada – Ukay-Ukay 3rd Prize: Joefe B. Santarita – Sa Taguangkan sang Dagat

Short Story - Ilokano 1st Prize: Jefferson M. Somera – Piso 2nd Prize: Rodel R. Estacio – Ti Pahinante 3rd Prize: Freddie P. Masuli – Ni Sikired: Retirado



ENGLISH DIVISION

Short Story 1st Prize: Myrza C. Sison – No. 64 2nd Prize: Cybonn Claire T. Ang – A Guardian for the Devil 3rd Prize: Peter S. Nery – Betty Boo

Short Story for Children 1st Prize: Kin F. Sabala – Arial 2nd Prize: Steven Mathew M. Solis – Five Months Before Christmas 3rd Prize: Ruby L. Ahaja – The Silver Fish from the Moon

Essay 1st Prize: Rhyan T. Andrade – A Filipino Family at the Table 2nd Prize: Jade Mark B. Capiñanes – So Much Water So Close to Home 3rd Prize: Jejomar C. Alda – I Know the Munggohan by Heart

Poetry 1st Prize: Johanna Carissa Loren D. Fernandez – Solidago 2nd Prize: Brant Angelo S. Ambes – Momentum 3rd Prize: Andrea Ingrid M. Lopez – Original Shape

Poetry Written for Children 1st Prize: Ian Fermin R. Casocot – The Ark of Disappearing Animals 2nd Prize: Noel Jestoni C. Ebuenga – Every House Has a Secret 3rd Prize: Mark Anthony V. Nanao – Streets Full of Rain and Music

One-Act Play 1st Prize: Randy Q. Villanueva – The Aswang 2nd Prize: Ritchie D. Pagunsan – A House with No Walls 3rd Prize: Mark John T. Custer – Kalayaan is Missing

Full-Length Play 1st Prize: Dexter Michael C. Osorio – Coping Mecha 2nd Prize: Dustin Edward D. Celestino – Seen 3rd Prize: Salvacion D. Tandoc – Strings

Novel Grand Prize: Gutierrez M. Mangansakan II – Faramanis Special Prize: Anthony Anton M. Juan Jr. – Cement



The 76th Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature by the Numbers