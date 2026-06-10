7.8-quake death toll in Davao Region now 4

THE Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council-Davao Region (RDRRMC-Davao) reported that the number of casualties in the region in the recent magnitude 7.8 earthquake has increased to four.

In an update as of 1 p.m. on June 8, RDRRMC-Davao said that the additional fatality was recorded in Digos City.

The three initial reports were: one death in Barangay Mabila, Balut Island, due to the collapse of a business establishment; one death and five injuries from a landslide in Barangay Patuco, Balut Island; and one death in Barangay Konel, Balut Island, due to a damaged mosque.

RDRRMC-Davao said that 23 individuals were injured and that there were no reports of missing individuals.

The office said that the affected families numbered 2,236, or 8,593 individuals, from 19 barangays in the region. Of that number, 1,704 families are in evacuation areas.

RDRRMC-Davao reported that 12 infrastructures were affected in the region: six in Davao City, two in Davao del Sur, and four in Davao Occidental.

The office said that a road, two bridges, and two seaports were affected by the earthquake. Six areas also suffered power interruptions.

Following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake, 38 local government units (LGUs) in the region have suspended work and classes to ensure the safety of residents, considering the possible aftershocks brought by the earthquake.

RDRRMC said that it is coordinating and monitoring the situation in the region, with the LGUs’ respective disaster response offices raising to Blue Alert Status for close monitoring, and have activated the response clusters.

“Disseminated advisories and early alert and warning message (EAWMs) and suspension of work and classes to all schools in all levels,” RDRRMC said.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Maasim, Sarangani, and was felt in some parts of Mindanao. The earthquake was recorded offshore of Sarangani at 7:37 a.m. on June 8, 2026. Phivolcs then issued a tsunami warning after the quake. RGP