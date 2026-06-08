7.8 tremor shakes Mindanao, emergency response activated

SEVERAL municipalities have canceled work and classes following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Maasim, Sarangani, and was felt in some parts of Mindanao.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake was recorded offshore Sarangani at 7:37 a.m. on June 8, 2026. Phivolcs then issued a tsunami warning after the quake.

Residents in coastal areas of Sarangani, Davao Occidental, Tawi-Tawi, Sulu, Basilan, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, Sultan Kudarat, and South Cotabato were strongly advised to immediately evacuate to higher ground or move farther inland.

Authorities warned that tsunami waves higher than one meter above normal tide levels may occur, with the first waves expected between 7:37 a.m. and 9:37 a.m. Residents were urged to stay alert and follow official advisories.

Casualties

Following the massive earthquake, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported that 19 people have died, with 134 injured as of June 8, 2026. Of the 19 deaths, 16 were killed in the Soccsksargen Region and three in the Davao Region.

Fatalities in the Davao Region were from Davao Occidental province, with three: one death occurred in Barangay Mabila, Balut Island, due to the collapse of a business establishment; one death and five injuries were reported from a landslide in Barangay Patuco, Balut Island; and one death occurred in Barangay Konel, Balut Island, due to a damaged mosque.

Suspension of classes

Several cities, municipalities, and provinces in the Davao Region have canceled work and classes in public and private schools following the massive earthquake.

The General Santos City government has suspended classes at all levels in both public and private schools, as well as work in government offices, private companies, and institutions.

Authorities said personnel from agencies providing emergency response, health, safety, and security services are required to continue their duties. The public was also advised to remain calm, stay alert for possible aftershocks, and follow official advisories from concerned authorities.

Davao City has suspended work and classes at all levels in both private and public schools, while private offices and institutions are encouraged to do the same to ensure the welfare and safety of their employees.

Based on the 11:30 a.m. update on June 8, there was no reported infrastructure damage in Davao City, and the Office of the City Building Official (Ocbo) started inspections and assessments of buildings that may have been affected by the earthquake.

"All private building owners are hereby directed to conduct structural damage assessments of their facilities through licensed structural engineers and immediately report any damage to the Ocbo," the City Government of Davao said.

The Provincial Government of Davao del Sur has ordered the suspension of work in all provincial government offices effective 10 a.m. onwards on June 8, 2026.

Under Memorandum Order No. 571-2026, signed by Governor Yvonne Roña Cagas, department heads were also instructed to secure their offices in anticipation of possible aftershocks. Offices involved in health services and disaster response operations, however, are directed to continue rendering essential services.

The Provincial Government of Davao Oriental has announced the suspension of classes at all levels and work in government offices across the province. Authorities said the suspension takes effect immediately, while the official Memorandum Order containing further details would be released a while later. The public was also advised to remain calm, stay alert for possible aftershocks, and continue monitoring official advisories from concerned agencies.

The Province of Davao del Norte has suspended classes and work at all levels in both private and public schools through Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council Order No. 10. The cancellation of work in private offices and establishments, meanwhile, was left to the discretion of their management.

The municipalities of Davao de Oro have suspended classes at all levels in the municipalities of Montevista, New Bataan, Compostela, Nabunturan, Mabini, Maco, Laak, and Maragusan.

Davao Occidental, moreover, has suspended classes and work throughout the province. The provincial government advised its residents to remain calm, stay alert for possible aftershocks, and follow the advisories of local authorities.

Structures damaged

In Davao City, the southbound lane of Bolton Bridge 1 has been temporarily closed to vehicular traffic as of 9:30 a.m. on June 8, 2026, pending structural assessment by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the City Engineer’s Office.

Personnel from the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) have been deployed to manage traffic flow and assist motorists in the area. Drivers were also advised to take alternate routes while inspections were ongoing.

The Department of Public Works and Highways-Davao Region (DPWH-Davao) has conducted an assessment in some parts of the Bucana Bridge after it sustained damage.

An unoccupied school building at Matanao National High School in Davao del Sur collapsed, and no casualties were reported. The Department of Education in Davao del Sur (Deped-DavSur) clarified that the school building had already been condemned after incurring structural damage due to the 2019 earthquake.

The Barangay Hall in Malalan, Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental, also collapsed. Authorities are currently conducting damage assessments and monitoring to ensure public safety.

A bridge in Tapon, Glan, Sarangani, was also destroyed, and authorities have already conducted an inspection of the area to ensure the safety of motorists.

Meanwhile, a portion of the national highway in San Felipe, Tantangan, South Cotabato, has incurred cracks, and authorities continue their damage assessments in affected areas. Motorists were advised to exercise caution when passing through the area.

In General Santos City, a three-story commercial building where a Jollibee restaurant and Love Radio station collapsed. Some parts of SM City in GenSan also collapsed, as well as, the Notre Dame of Dadiangas.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has suspended operations at General Santos Airport following the earthquake and the tsunami warning issued by Phivolcs. Inspections of air navigation facilities, equipment, and operational capabilities were conducted, and passengers were advised to coordinate with their respective airlines for updates on the status of their flights.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has directed all the relevant government agencies to act immediately, mobilize resources, and ensure the safety of the community in the affected area.

“We will not leave Mindanao behind,” the President said, citing how the national government would provide relief and recovery efforts.

Mobilization of emergency units, humanitarian response

Security forces and disaster response agencies across Davao Region and neighboring areas intensified monitoring and assessment operations on Monday, prompting emergency deployments, infrastructure inspections, and humanitarian response preparations.

The Eastern Mindanao Command (EastMinCom), the 10th Infantry Division, local police units, disaster management offices, and engineering authorities immediately activated response mechanisms to assess the situation and ensure public safety in communities affected by the strong ground shaking.

In a statement, EastMinCom said it remains on heightened alert as it closely monitors conditions throughout its Joint Operational Area.

The military command activated its Command Emergency Response Team shortly after the earthquake to facilitate monitoring, coordination, assessment, and disaster response efforts. EastMinCom is also working closely with the Office of Civil Defense (OCD), local government units, disaster risk reduction and management offices, and other concerned agencies to determine the extent of damage and identify areas requiring immediate assistance.

The command has likewise initiated Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA) activities in coordination with local authorities and partner agencies to validate reports from affected communities and determine priority requirements.

As part of the assessment effort, the agency conducted an aerial reconnaissance mission over General Santos City to evaluate the situation and identify areas that may require immediate intervention.

EastMinCom said its Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response units, medical teams, engineering personnel, communications assets, and transport platforms have been placed on standby for possible deployment.

Meanwhile, the 10th Infantry (Agila) Division mobilized disaster response units from several battalions and brigades, including troops under Task Force Gensan, where its personnel conducted rescue operations, damage assessments, route-clearing activities, and humanitarian assistance missions in coordination with the OCD, local government units, the Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and other partner agencies.

"Our troops, particularly those under Task Force Gensan and the 1002nd Infantry Brigade, are already on the ground conducting disaster response and rescue operations in support of affected communities. In close coordination with the Office of Civil Defense, local government units, and partner agencies, we remain committed to helping ensure the safety and welfare of our fellow Mindanaoans during this challenging time," said Major General Alvin Luzon, commander of the 10th Infantry Division.

No major damage in Davao City

In Davao City, however, authorities reported no major infrastructure damage as of Monday morning, although inspections remain ongoing.

The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) said no injuries had been reported within the city following the earthquake.

The Department of Public Works and Highways and local engineering teams have also begun inspections of bridges, public buildings, and other critical infrastructure to determine whether any structures sustained damage.

The Office of the City Building Official is currently leading structural assessments of buildings reported to have been affected by the tremor.

City authorities have directed private building owners to immediately conduct structural integrity inspections through licensed structural engineers and report any findings to the city government.

Deaths recorded in South Cotabato

Despite the absence of major damage reports in some areas, authorities confirmed fatalities in South Cotabato.

Rolly Doanne Aquino, head of the South Cotabato Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said two deaths were recorded in Barangay Kablon, Tupi.

According to Aquino, one victim was struck by falling debris while another suffered cardiac arrest following the earthquake.

The fatalities were among the first confirmed casualties linked to the powerful tremor.

Tsunami waves detected

The earthquake also generated tsunami waves that were recorded in several coastal areas across Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), tsunami waves were monitored in Maasim and Kiamba in Sarangani Province, Kalamansig in Sultan Kudarat, Mati City in Davao Oriental, Zamboanga City, and Tandag City in Surigao del Sur.

Phivolcs reported that wave heights varied, with the highest reaching approximately 1.4 meters above normal tide levels.

The agency said the earthquake, which occurred at 7:37 a.m., produced strong ground shaking, including Intensity VII in General Santos City, a level capable of causing damage to vulnerable and poorly built structures.

Meanwhile, following an extended two-hour monitoring period, only minor sea level fluctuations were observed. The recorded wave heights remained minimal and posed no threat of damage to coastal communities.

Based on these findings, DOST-Philvocals has officially lifted the tsunami warning issued in connection with the earthquake.

Movement of Cotabato Trench

Phivolcs attributed the earthquake to movement along the active Cotabato Trench, a major offshore fault system known for generating both strong earthquakes and tsunamis.

The same trench was responsible for the devastating 1976 Moro Gulf earthquake and tsunami that claimed thousands of lives in Mindanao. Phivolcs noted that the Cotabato Trench frequently produces smaller earthquakes and seismic swarms but is also capable of generating destructive events, including the magnitude 6.8 earthquake and tsunami recorded in 2002.

Authorities continue to monitor aftershocks and assess damage across affected provinces as emergency responders remain on standby for possible additional operations. DEF, RGP