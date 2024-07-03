780-member Davao delegation departs for Cebu Palarong Pambansa 2024

The Palarong Pambansa-bound 780-member Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) Eagles delegation will depart for Cebu City in several batches over two days, starting Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

Department of Education (DepEd) Davao regional sports director Alim Maguindanao bared this in a phone interview with SunStar Davao, on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

He said the Davraa delegation, which includes athletes, coaches, chaperons, and officials, will take Philippine Airlines (PAL) flights, while a few will fly with Cebu Pacific.

"Katong mga pahabol nato, especially katong mga late addition sa athletics and swimming, mag Cebu Pacific na halos sila (Those who are last-minute additions, especially in athletics and swimming, will mostly take Cebu Pacific flights). On Wednesday, 70 of our delegates will fly in the first batch at 7 a.m. via PAL," Maguindanao said in the vernacular.

It is worth noting that initially, only a few swimmers and track athletes were included in the Davraa delegation. This was because the Department of Education (DepEd) had mandated that only those who met the qualifying standard times in the regional meets could advance to the Palaro. However, a recent development has now allowed all gold medalists to secure their spots in the Palaro.

Of the 780 Davraa delegates, 516 are athletes, coaches, and chaperons, while 148 are delegation officials, medical staff, kitchen team members, and technical officials.

By Thursday evening, July 4, all Davraa delegates will be in Cebu City, the host of the Palarong Pambansa 2024, which will run from July 6 to 16, with opening ceremonies on July 9.

Maguindanao added, "Hopefully, there are no glitches, and everything goes smoothly with the scheduled trips."

Meanwhile, DepEd Davao regional director Allan Farnazo led the official send-off of the Davraa delegation in a simple program held at the Mintal Elementary School covered court on Tuesday morning, July 2, 2024, following a Mass.

"Gidasig nato sila. Gi-ingnan ko sila ready na ang incentives for the medalists (We encouraged them. I told them that incentives for medalists are ready). As always, we're trying to maintain nga high morale ang mga bata. I motivated and encouraged them to perform their best in the Palaro," Farnazo told SunStar Davao in a Viber interview Tuesday evening, July 2.

He noted that the delegates are flying to Cebu City with their complete sets of parade and competition uniforms, which were distributed along with their plane tickets days ahead of their departure. "That reflects we are better prepared," Farnazo added.

The Davraa delegation also concluded its 15-day in-house training on July 2. However, the Davao City athletes had trained ahead of the region's scheduled training period. MLSA