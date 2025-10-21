79 Red Cross tents in DavOr ready for occupancy for quake victims

AT LEAST 79 emergency tents have been completed and are now ready for occupancy to house displaced residents in Davao Oriental following the powerful twin earthquakes that struck the province earlier this month. The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) announced that these temporary shelters, located in the municipalities of Manay and Tarragona, are part of its ongoing humanitarian response.

According to the PRC’s latest update, 42 tents were erected in Manay and 37 in Tarragona, providing temporary refuge for families who lost their homes. The organization emphasized that its services extend beyond shelter.

“Beyond shelter, all essential Red Cross services are available on-site — food trucks serving hot meals, relief distributions, clean water supply, and welfare support for children, women, and families — ensuring that everyone receives care and dignity as they rebuild their lives after the earthquake,” the PRC said.

As of October 19, the Davao Oriental Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) reported that at least 193,094 families from ten municipalities and one city have been affected by the 7.4 and 6.8 magnitude earthquakes that rocked Manay, Davao Oriental, on October 10.

The City of Mati recorded the highest number of affected families at 43,759, followed by Governor Generoso with 20, 123, Lupon with 18,682, and Cateel with 18, 547. Other affected areas include Manay with 14,869, Banaybanay with 15,139, Tarragona with 10,160, San Isidro with 11,286, Caraga with 14,181, Boston with 4,662.

The PDRRMC also reported a total of 30,786 damaged houses, including 14,930 totally destroyed and 15,856 partially damaged. At least 434 families have been identified as internally displaced and are currently staying in temporary shelters or evacuation centers.

Casualties have been confirmed, with nine individuals reported dead or missing and 305 others injured.

Fatalities were recorded in several municipalities, particularly in Tarragona and Mati City.

Local officials continue to coordinate with search and rescue teams to locate missing persons and extend medical and humanitarian assistance to affected residents.

Six local government units (LGUs): Banaybanay, Caraga, Tarragona, San Isidro, Lupon, and Governor Generoso – have declared a state of calamity, allowing the immediate mobilization of local disaster funds and resources for relief and rehabilitation. The declarations were formalized through respective municipal resolutions.

The provincial government has acknowledged the widespread devastation and logistical challenges in restoring road access, communication, and aid delivery. Officials said that the scale of the impact calls for sustained and coordinated response efforts to support affected families and restore essential services.

Davao Oriental has also received an outpouring of donations from private individuals, businesses, non-government organizations (NGOs), local government units (LGUs) across the country, and various government agencies, boosting ongoing relief and recovery operations.

Meanwhile, the PDRRMC continues to monitor vulnerable areas, especially those at risk of landslides and flooding, as aftershocks and intermittent rains persist. Emergency and engineering teams remain deployed on the ground, conducting clearing operations, restoring access roads, and distributing relief assistance to displaced families. DEF