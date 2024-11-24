79 ‘wanted’ nabbed in a week

THE Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) reported earlier this week that it had successfully arrested 79 most wanted persons in just a single week.

This, following the warrant of arrest conducted by PRO-Davao from November 11 to 17, 2024 wherein, according to the agency, 12 top wanted individuals are yet to be captured.

Under the leadership of PRO-Davao regional director, Police Brigadier Leon Victor Rosete, around five individuals, identified as the top most wanted persons (TMWPs) at the regional/ provincial/ municipal and Station Level, 26 most wanted persons (MWPs), and 48 other wanted persons (OWPs) have been apprehended and are currently detained for the violation of several laws particularly the Section 11 and 12 of the Republic Act (RA) 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2022.

As of present, the PRO-Davao assures the public that they will maintain their security coverage in the region to ensure everyone’s safety against crimes and violence.

Last month, PRO-Davao served 67 warrants of arrest from October 21 to 27, this year.

The operations led to the arrest of 11 most wanted persons, 50 other wanted persons, and six individuals from the top 10 most wanted lists at the provincial and municipal levels. DEF