7K personnel to secure Ironman, Parada Dabawenyo 2026

TWO of the most anticipated events of the 89th Araw ng Dabaw will be secured by thousands of personnel as authorities finalize preparations for the internationally recognized Ironman 70.3 triathlon and the grand Parada Dabawenyo.

The Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) said more than 7,000 personnel from law enforcement, emergency response, and support agencies will be deployed across key areas in Davao City to ensure safety and smooth operations during the week-long festivities. The large-scale deployment underscores the city’s commitment to maintaining order amid the expected influx of participants, spectators, and visitors.

PSSO chief Angel Sumagaysay confirmed during the Davao Peace and Security press briefing on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, that preparations are complete, expressing confidence in the city’s readiness.

“We are ready for the implementation of the security and safety plan for Ironman and the ongoing Araw ng Dabaw festivities,” Sumagaysay said.

The Ironman 70.3, one of the highlights of the celebration, is expected to draw elite athletes and sports enthusiasts from around the world. Auxiliary races such as the Gwapa Dabawenya Run and Ironkids will also take place, increasing crowd turnout and logistical demands.

Security forces will be positioned along race routes, event venues, and high-density spectator areas from March 20 to 22, focusing on crowd control, traffic management, and emergency response readiness to keep participants and spectators safe. Authorities are maintaining close coordination among agencies and using continuous monitoring protocols to prevent untoward incidents. A final coordination meeting is scheduled to fine-tune area-specific arrangements.

Security measures will also cover the Parada Dabawenyo, a civic-military parade expected to gather thousands of participants and spectators, including high-profile personalities such as Vice President Sara Duterte.

Event organizer Harold Quibete said during the Habe at Kape Business Forum at Abreeza Ayala Malls that the parade is not a competition but a civic and military showcase celebrating unity and pride among Dabawenyos. As of the latest count, 318 contingents have registered, including 48 marching bands with approximately 150 members each. Organizers estimate that the total number of participants could reach 20,000 to 25,000.

Quibete said this year’s parade will adopt a more formal tone in line with directives to make the event solemn, while still preserving the festive spirit of Araw ng Dabaw. Participants have been encouraged to wear smart casual attire.

He also addressed concerns about the parade coinciding with former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s 81st birthday, saying the overlap is incidental:

“Natunong lang na ang schedule sa birthday ni FPRRD, schedule usab sa Parada Dabawenyo. The activity will be solemn and fun (It just so happened that FPRRD’s birthday coincides with the Parada Dabawenyo schedule. The activity will be solemn and fun),” Quibete said. “Wala pa ko kabalo if naay mga political event pero sa pagkakaron, selebrasyon ra gyud ni (I don’t know yet if there will be any political events, but for now, this is purely a celebration).”

Authorities echoed this sentiment, stressing that security preparations are comprehensive and non-partisan, focusing solely on public safety and orderly conduct of activities.

Sumagaysay urged the public to cooperate with authorities by following safety protocols, traffic advisories, and security measures throughout the celebrations, emphasizing that public cooperation is crucial to the success of both the Ironman events and the Parada Dabawenyo.

With thousands of personnel deployed and final preparations in place, Davao City is ready to host a safe, organized, and vibrant 89th Araw ng Dabaw, highlighting athletic excellence, civic pride, and the city’s capacity to manage large-scale international and local events. DEF