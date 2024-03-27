8 Davao cops relieved after drug ops deaths

AT LEAST eight police officers in Davao City have been relieved from their duties and stations following their involvement in the recent anti-drug operations that resulted in the deaths of seven drug suspects.

The move came after Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte declared a “war on drugs” in the area during the turnover ceremony of the new city director, Police Col. Richard Bad-ang, at DCPO Headquarters in Camp Leonor Domingo, San Pedro Street, on March 22, 2024. This declaration marked the first time such action was taken since Duterte assumed office in May 2022.

DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon affirmed in a phone interview with SunStar Davao on Wednesday afternoon, March 27, that their agency is cooperating with investigations as ordered by the central headquarters.

“Ang Davao City Police Office is open for any investigation [,] kaya kung kailangan na-irelieve ang operatives after the conduct of buy bust operation for investigation [,] gagawin po yon ng DCPO because we do always follow orders from PNP's higher office po. As of this time relieved po muna sila sa present unit/station (The Davao City Police Office is open for any investigation. So, if operatives need to be relieved after conducting a buy-bust operation for investigation, the DCPO will do so because we always follow orders from the higher office of the PNP. As of now, they will be relieved from their current units/stations),” she said.

Following the incident, Philippine National Police Chief Police General Benjamin Acorda Jr. promptly called for a thorough investigation.

According to official figures released by the DCPO, between March 22 and 26, 2024, approximately 17 drug suspects surrendered, and 22 cases were filed as a result of 21 buy-bust operations conducted by anti-illegal drug enforcers. DEF

