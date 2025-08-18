8 Davao school grads among top 10 in Food Technologists exam

EIGHT graduates from Davao schools made it to the top of the August 2025 Food Technologists Computer-Based Licensure Examination.

Marbie Entero of the University of the Philippines-Mindanao (UP-Mindanao) ranked second with a score of 87.25 percent. Mohammad Mamoribid of UP-Mindanao ranked sixth with 86.25 percent, while Heart Beldad and Hedidah Beatrix Pasco, also from UP-Mindanao, shared the seventh spot with 86 percent.

Jan Razz Awid of UP-Mindanao ranked ninth with 85.50 percent, while Mely Mariz Amargo of UP-Mindanao, Amor Mia Fediles of Davao del Norte State College (DNSC), and Xelah Joy Policher of UP-Mindanao tied for tenth place with 85.25 percent.

Meanwhile, Nathan Orencia of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) secured the top spot followed by Entero, then Edward De Guzman of UP-Diliman and Jessica Patasin of the University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) tied for third. Additionally, two examinees placed fourth, four placed fifth, five placed sixth, four placed seventh, four placed eighth, ten placed ninth, and nine placed tenth.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced that out of 931 examinees, only 586 passed the licensure exam administered by the Board of Food Technology. The examination was conducted in the National Capital Region (NCR), Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, and Rosales.

The Board of Food Technology members who administered the licensure examination were Chairman Anthony C. Sales and Member Remedios V. Baclig.

The results were released shortly after the last day of the examination. The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the newly licensed food technologists will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, UP-Mindanao ranked second among higher education institutions with a passing rate of 97.56 percent — 40 out of 41 examinees passed. It followed UP-Diliman, which achieved a perfect passing rate. This ranking applies to schools with at least 25 examinees and a minimum of a 80 percent passing rate.

The University of the Philippines Visayas–Iloilo City ranked third with 92.50 percent, followed by the University of the Philippines Los Baños with 91.11 percent, and the University of Santo Tomas with 87.10 percent. RGP