8 demolition members nabbed for taking residents’ items

EIGHT members of a demolition crew were apprehended by Davao City police on Friday, March 6, 2026 after they were allegedly seen taking personal items during a demolition operation at Lastima Compound in Matina Crossing, Barangay 74‑A.

The arrests were made by personnel from Police Station 3‑Talomo (PS3‑Talomo).

According to authorities, the demolition operation began at around 7:30 a.m., when PS3‑Talomo personnel were deployed to provide security for the implementation of a Writ of Possession and Special Order of Demolition.

The enforcement is part of broader efforts by city officials and court authorities to carry out court‑ordered demolitions in the Matina Crossing area.

At approximately 11 a.m., police observed several members of the demolition team allegedly removing items from structures within the demolition area.

Upon inspection, officers recovered various objects, including copper wires, jackets, and clothing, which were found in the suspects’ bags. These items were seized by responding personnel as possible evidence.

The identities of the eight individuals are being withheld pending the preparation and filing of appropriate theft charges with the Prosecutor’s Office.

In a statement, PMAJ Genesis B. Oriel, PS3‑Talomo station commander, reminded workers involved in demolition operations to respect the law and handle properties within demolition sites with caution.

“We are here to ensure that the implementation of the demolition is conducted in a fair, orderly, and lawful manner,” Oriel said, adding that any violation of the law will be dealt with accordingly.

Court‑ordered demolitions in Matina Crossing

The incident unfolded amid ongoing demolition activities in Matina Crossing and nearby areas, where more than 500 housing units at Arroyo Compound have been targeted for court‑ordered removal.

Residents have been relocating their belongings and, in some cases, dismantling their own structures as authorities proceed with clearing operations.

Earlier, some Arroyo Compound residents had begun self‑demolishing their homes on the morning of Friday, February 27, before the demolition team arrived.

The current wave of enforcement follows the Supreme Court’s reinstatement in May 2025 of a February 5, 2015, writ of possession favoring the Lui family.

The family said that the original tenants’ titles were canceled in 2006 after the land was reclassified from agricultural to commercial.

Authorities have maintained that the demolition efforts are intended to enforce existing court rulings and legal directives, and that security forces are present to ensure operations are conducted in an orderly and peaceful manner.

Harassment from demolition team?

Despite the ongoing demolition, several residents on Guarisa Street, Guadalupe Village, Matina Crossing, remained in their homes as of Thursday, March 5, 2026.

The residents have resisted leaving due to concerns about inadequate notice and unclear information regarding relocation sites.

In an interview with SunStar Davao, Erick, 49, a long‑time resident, said families refused to vacate because they had not been given sufficient time or assurance of relocation.

He alleged that demolition workers had harassed residents but added that families are willing to leave if provided adequate preparation time and a guaranteed new home.

“Mao na nga unta, kung naa lang untay proper nga kuan sila ihatag sa amoa… proper kining gitawag nga notice… di gyud mi makuratan,” he said.

(That would have been fine if they had given us a proper notice—something officially called a notice—we wouldn’t have been so shocked)

“Kaso ang nahitabo, atong panahona, gi-harass man mi. Gikalit mi og ransack sa mga demolition team. Ang mga bata namo kasagaran na-trauma. Ang uban gani wala na nag-eskwela kay nahadlok na sila ba. Mao ra na ang akong ikasulti gyud," he added.

(But what happened at the time was that we were harassed. The demolition team suddenly ransacked our homes. Most of our children were traumatized. Some even stopped going to school because they were scared. That’s all I can really say)

While some households were allowed a final window to self‑demolish and salvage materials, others chose to stay amidst rubble to protect their remaining belongings and assert their perceived rights to the land.

Resident response and relief efforts

In response to the disruption, the Department of Social Welfare and Development – Davao Region (DSWD‑Davao) distributed 140 family food packs to residents affected by the recent demolition on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

DSWD‑Davao Regional Director Engr. Rhuelo D. Aradanas personally led the distribution at the Barangay 74‑A Hall. Aradanas clarified that while the current relief is intended for residents with valid claim stubs, it marks only the first phase of assistance, with additional support scheduled in the coming days. RGL WITH REPORTS FROM AIA BERNADETTE ALEJANDRO, DNSC INTERN