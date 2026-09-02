8 films contend for PH entry to 99th Oscars

Lawrence Fajardo’s Silenced Nights shakes a laborer’s life after witnessing the extrajudicial killing of a teenage boy by the police. The sociopolitical thriller made history as the first ever Philippine film selected for the Platform Programme at the Toronto International Film Festival—an Oscar-qualifying festival and one the world’s leading film markets.

Jun Robles Lana’s Sisa follows a woman believed to be mad and secretly working as a spy for Filipino revolutionaries during the Philippine-American War. Legendary actress Hilda Koronel’s comeback film, the historical thriller premiered in the competitive section of Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival and then won Best Screenplay in the Director’s Week section of the 46th Fantasporto International Film Festival.

The contenders will undergo a rigorous selection process led by a National Selection Committee convened by the Film Academy of the Philippines. Composed of respected Filipino industry experts, the committee has been approved by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) and will evaluate the submissions based on artistic merit, cultural relevance, and international campaign potential.

The Film Academy of the Philippines will announce the country’s official entry to the 99th Oscars on September 4, 2026, during the opening ceremony of the Philippine Film Industry Month with the Film Development Council of the Philippines. PRLawrence Fajardo’s Silenced Nights shakes a laborer’s life after witnessing the extrajudicial killing of a teenage boy by the police. The sociopolitical thriller made history as the first ever Philippine film selected for the Platform Programme at the Toronto International Film Festival—an Oscar-qualifying festival and one the world’s leading film markets.

Jun Robles Lana’s Sisa follows a woman believed to be mad and secretly working as a spy for Filipino revolutionaries during the Philippine-American War. Legendary actress Hilda Koronel’s comeback film, the historical thriller premiered in the competitive section of Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival and then won Best Screenplay in the Director’s Week section of the 46th Fantasporto International Film Festival.

The contenders will undergo a rigorous selection process led by a National Selection Committee convened by the Film Academy of the Philippines. Composed of respected Filipino industry experts, the committee has been approved by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) and will evaluate the submissions based on artistic merit, cultural relevance, and international campaign potential.

The Film Academy of the Philippines will announce the country’s official entry to the 99th Oscars on September 4, 2026, during the opening ceremony of the Philippine Film Industry Month with the Film Development Council of the Philippines. PRQUEZON CITY — Eight films are in contention to become the Philippines’ official entry to the Best International Feature Film category of the 99th Academy Awards. The films were chosen from local submissions for consideration that was announced by the Film Academy last June 18 in its Byaheng Oscars press conference.

The contenders are Carl Joseph Papa’s 58th; Jade Castro’s All the Things I Leave You (Patawid); Rafael Manuel’s Filipiñana; Sigrid Andrea P. Bernardo’s I’mPerfect; Raymond Red’s Manila’s Finest; Jerrold Tarog’s Quezon; Lawrence Fajardo’s Silenced Nights; and Jun Robles Lana’s Sisa.

“The films this year offer a spectrum of views of the Filipino experience. They look at our history, the issues we continue to face, and the ways Filipinos deal with questions of power, identity, love, freedom, and survival. Each one has its own voice and approach, showcasing our cinematic merit and any of them has the potential to connect with audiences beyond the Philippines. Whichever film we send to the Oscars will carry a Filipino story that we can be proud of,” Film Academy of the Philippines Director-General Paolo Villaluna said.

The contenders