8 focus crimes in Davao City drop by nearly 30%

CRIME incidents under the Davao City Police Office's eight focus crimes declined by 28.42 percent during the first half of 2026, an official said.

Data presented by the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) show that cases dropped from 292 from January 1 to June 23, 2025, to 209 during the same period this year, reflecting the continued implementation of police interventions and stronger community participation in crime prevention.

It further showed that theft remained the most reported crime but still showed a significant decline, dropping from 104 cases to 83, or a 20.19 percent drop. Rape cases also registered a sharp decrease from 87 to 45, a reduction of 42 cases or 48.28 percent.

Other focus crimes also declined during the period. Physical injury cases dropped from 48 to 26, robbery cases decreased from 29 to 25, murder cases went down from 15 to 14, and homicide cases fell from 4 to 0.

Meanwhile, motorcycle carnapping increased from 8 to 11, while carnapping of other vehicles remained at 0 cases.

Maj. Ma. Teresita Maria Gaspan, spokesperson of the DCPO, attributed the decline to sustained police operations and the active participation of the public.

"Gi-maintain ug gina-sustain nato ang mga police intervention para batokan ning mga krimen. And of course, ang crime prevention dili lang trabaho sa pulis, dili lang trabaho sa AFP, dili lang trabaho sa law enforcement agencies; it's a shared responsibility. Lahat tayo may responsibility sa atoang personal security," Gaspan said during the Davao Peace and Security press briefing on July 1, 2026, at the Royal Mandaya Hotel.

(We continue to maintain and sustain police interventions to combat crime. Crime prevention is not only the responsibility of the police, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, or law enforcement agencies; it is a shared responsibility, and everyone has a role in ensuring their own personal security.)

She added that the continued decline in crime also reflects the cooperation of communities and institutions in supporting the city's public safety programs.

"Ang pagkunhod niini ma-attribute pud nato sa kooperasyon sa community, especially sa mga intervention ug best practices nga nagpadayon hangtod karon. Dako ang partisipasyon sa community ug sa matag institution aron mapadayon nato ang pagsunod sa atong gitawag nga eight focus crimes," she said.

(The decrease can also be attributed to the cooperation of the community, especially through the continued implementation of interventions and best practices. The participation of the community and various institutions has helped sustain the decline in what we call the eight focus crimes)

Gaspan also said the DCPO continues to strengthen security measures in schools following recent incidents outside the city while maintaining police visibility, preventive patrols, and partnerships with communities to sustain the downward trend in crime across Davao City. HANNAH MICAELLA ALBINO/SPAMAST, SUNSTAR DAVAO INTERN