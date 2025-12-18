8 in 10 Dabawenyos hopeful this Christmas — UM Survey

DABAWENYOS are welcoming the Christmas season with a strong sense of hope for their city, anchored on peace, safety, and inclusive growth, sentiments echoed by residents from different districts of Davao City.

Early this week, the University of Mindanao–Institute of Popular Opinion (UM-IPO) released the results of its annual Christmas survey, measuring the hopes and wishes of Dabawenyos for their city.

Hopeful Dabawenyos

Approximately eight out of 10 Dabawenyos (76.1%) expressed that they are hopeful for the city this Christmas, while two out of ten (22.4%) were uncertain.

When asked about what gave them hope for Davao City, nearly half (47.2%) cited the City`s peace and safety, while two out of ten (22.4%) attributed their hope to family, relationships, and personal blessings. Others pointed to the city`s economic opportunities and livelihood (7.5%) and its clean, orderly, and festive environment (6.5%).

This sentiment was echoed by Liza C. Hernandez, 34, who said that she hopes that Davao City may grow into a safer, more peaceful, and opportunity-filled community where every resident feels secure and supported.

A resident of Barangay Buhangin, Davao City, Hernandez added that the city’s relatively stable peace and order situation gives her confidence that families can celebrate Christmas without fear.

Sharing a similar view, a 42-year-old small business owner from Barangay Talomo, Davao City, expressed hope that the city’s progress will remain balanced. “I wish for the city to continue flourishing as a model city that balances progress with its unique identity, remains a home for its people and a beacon for Mindanao,” he said, adding that development should benefit both businesses and ordinary residents.

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old college student residing in Barangay Agdao who refused to be named in this interview, emphasized unity and discipline as key strengths of the city. “I would love to see Davao City continuing its legacy as the safest and cleanest city, with people who are disciplined and united,” she said.

Expectations beyond holiday sentiment

Beyond holiday sentiment, respondents also expressed expectations for governance and development. Many called for continued improvements in traffic and transportation systems, enhanced disaster risk management, and development approaches that remain sensitive to vulnerable and marginalized communities.

Healthcare emerged as another priority, with respondents voicing a strong desire for services that are accessible, affordable, and inclusive, capable of meeting the needs of all residents regardless of social or financial status.

In the survey, nearly seven out of ten (65.08%) were manifesting for the continued sustenance of peaceful and safe communities in the City, with more than half of ten (54.27%) expressed high desire for a better traffic or transportation and four of ten (41.71%) longed for healthier communities and better healthcare access.

Other wishes include more livelihood and economic opportunities (34.92%) and more support for youth and education (25.88%).

Optimistic of city government

However, above all these wishes, an overwhelming majority of the respondents (93.7%) expressed confidence that the city government can fulfill them, while only a small proportion (6.3%) reported having no confidence at all.

The survey was conducted online from November 26 to December 12, 2025, involving 1,200 respondents from the city’s three districts. It was carried out through sponsored advertisements on Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram, targeting Davao City residents aged 18 and above with active email addresses. The study has a 95 percent confidence level and a 5 percent margin of error.

Overall, the messages reflect a unified and hopeful vision of Davao City, one that upholds peace and unity as the foundation for sustainable growth and a better future for all Davaoeños, especially during the Christmas season. DEF