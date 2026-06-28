8 Mindanao grads top Architecture licensure exam

A TOTAL of eight graduates from Mindanao topped the 2026 Licensure Examination for Architects (LEA), according to the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

In an announcement released by the PRC on June 26, 2026, Eloisa Marie Plana of the University of the Philippines Mindanao (UPMin) topped the examination with 90.60 percent, and Krystyn Isabelle Remedios of Notre Dame of Dadiangas University Inc. placed third with 89.10 percent.

Katrina Isabel Muriel Templa of the University of Mindanao-Davao City (UM-Davao) and Jessies Jave Wahing of Mapúa Malayan Colleges Mindanao (MMCM) placed fourth with 89 percent.

Meanwhile, Khurtz Herbert Gatus of MMCM placed fifth with 88.60 percent, Joasb Hogn Montealegre of UPMin placed seventh with 88.40 percent, Chriza Maye Peñaflor of UM-Davao placed eighth with 88.30 percent, and Glynry Tubidan of UPMin placed ninth with 88.20 percent.

The UPMin Department of Architecture said that they are proud of their graduates who were able to top the June 2026 LEA, citing how their achievement highlights the hard work, resilience, and passion in their professional journey.

“The Department of Architecture takes great pride in celebrating this milestone with our graduates, their families, faculty, alumni, and the wider architecture community,” the Department of Architecture-UP Mindanao wrote.

The department further said that their success shows years of dedication and a strong academic foundation, as well as the training they received at UPMin. They hope that their accomplishment inspires students to pursue excellence, uphold the highest standards of the profession, and make meaningful contributions.

In the performance of schools in the June 2026 LEA, UPMin had an overall performance of 100 percent; MMCM had an overall performance of 100 percent; Notre Dame of Dadiangas University Inc. had an overall performance of 78.95 percent; and UM-Davao had an overall performance of 72.83 percent.

The PRC said that out of the 3,290 examinees who took the LEA, only 2,799 passed. The examination took place on June 8 and 10 and was held in the National Capital Region, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, Zamboanga, and Puerto Princesa, Palawan. RGP