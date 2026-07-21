8 minors rescued in Digos OSAEC bust

A JOINT law enforcement operation against online child sexual exploitation in Digos City, Davao del Sur, has led to the rescue of eight minors and the arrest of three suspects, authorities said.

The operation, conducted early this week in Purok Acacia, Barangay San Jose, was part of the government's intensified campaign against Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children (Osaec) and violations of Republic Act No. 11930, also known as the Anti-Osaec and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (CSAEM) Act.

Operatives from the Philippine National Police Women and Children Protection Center–Mindanao Field Office (PNP WCPC-MFO), together with the Department of Justice Regional Anti-Child Online Sexual Exploitation and Trafficking Task Force 11, carried out an entrapment and rescue operation while simultaneously implementing a Warrant to Search, Seize, and Examine Computer Data at the residence of the suspects.

Authorities arrested three adults — one woman and two men — who are believed to have been involved in the alleged online exploitation of children.

During the operation, law enforcers rescued six minors believed to have been exploited through online sexual abuse, while two other children were classified as children at risk, bringing the total number of rescued minors to eight.

Investigators also examined several electronic devices recovered during the raid and reportedly found Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (CSAEM) stored on the digital equipment. These materials are expected to serve as key pieces of evidence in the criminal cases that authorities are preparing against the suspects.

Aside from evidence linked to online exploitation, authorities also recovered suspected shabu weighing about 6.30 grams, with an estimated street value of more than P42,000. Police said the illegal drugs may result in additional charges under Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Following the rescue, all eight minors were immediately placed under the care of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), where they will receive temporary shelter, psychosocial intervention, case management, and interviews as part of the ongoing investigation.

The three suspects remain under the custody of the Digos City Police Station pending the filing of criminal complaints for alleged violations of the Anti-OSAEC law and other applicable statutes.

During the Kapehan sa Dabaw press conference on July 20, DOJ Regional Prosecution Office 11 Regional Prosecutor Janet Grace B. Dalisay-Fabrero called on parents and guardians to become more vigilant in safeguarding children from online predators.

She also underscored the importance of public awareness and collective responsibility in combating online exploitation, noting that educating communities and setting positive examples can help safeguard children from abuse and exploitation.

“We can actually stop it by awareness and by collective actions. If you notice suspicious acts and if you see people at risk, please help them,” the official said. DEF