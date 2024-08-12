80 junior youth execs sworn in

AROUND 80 junior youth officials of the City Government of Davao took their oath of office during the flag-raising ceremony at City Hall Drive on the morning of Monday, August 12, 2024.

This year’s 78 junior officials include a junior mayor, vice mayor, department heads, and councilors. The number has increased from last year's 50 due to the addition of junior deputy mayors representing the 11 ethnolinguistic tribes, and requests from some departments for their own junior officials.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte issued Proclamation No. 2, declaring August 12 as “Dabawenyouth Day” in Davao City. The proclamation encourages all public and private schools, religious institutions, civic organizations, and individuals to observe the day with activities in partnership with the National Youth Commission, Sanguniang Kabataan, Davao City Youth Development Council, and other youth development agencies.

Gilda Salvaña, head of the Children and Youth Welfare Division at the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), stated that the inclusion of junior deputy mayors for the 11 ethnolinguistic tribes aims to promote inclusivity and provide representation.

“That is why we give emphasis to our tribal groups so that other youths coming from different tribes ma enganyo sila ug [encouraged to] participate,” she said.

The junior officials will start their duties on August 12 and continue until August 14. Their activities include a visit to Cleanery Park in Matina Aplaya on August 15, participating in a coastal clean-up, and a trip to the Philippine Eagle Center (PEC).

Salvaña noted that while Davao City is implementing Republic Act 10742, or the "Sanguniang Kabataan (SK) Reform Act of 2015," later than other areas, the initiative remains crucial. It helps the younger generation understand public service.

“Ang leadership masabtan nila ma enhance pa ilang mga basic knowledge on leadership then masabtan nila unsa ang mga protocol nga naa ta diri as public servant (They will gain an understanding of leadership, enhance their basic knowledge, and learn about the protocols we follow as public servants.),” she said.

Applications for next year's junior youth official positions will be accepted online. Applicants must write an essay about their platforms and reasons for applying. To qualify, candidates must be between 13 and 17 years old and a bona fide resident of Davao City. RGP