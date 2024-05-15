800 DavOro students receive education aid

AROUND 800 students from the 11 municipalities in Davao de Oro received P2,000 financial assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

According to a Facebook post by the Provincial Government of Davao de Oro, the students received their financial assistance on May 8, 2024, at the Mega Tent, Provincial Capitol Grounds. Of these beneficiaries, 788 were part of the Davao de Oro Scholarship Program (DDOSP) for the academic year 2023 to 2024.

Ruwina Gonzaga, chairperson of the Committee on Education, highlighted the assistance aims to help students cover graduation expenses, end-of-the-school-year requirements, and other educational fees.

Gonzaga emphasized the significance of education in transforming lives, stating, “Ang edukasyon, mao gyud ang muputol sa estorya sa kalisud sa kinabuhi, inspirasyon mo sa ubang kabataan nga naningkamot mueskwela (Education is truly what breaks the cycle of hardship in life; you inspire other youth striving to pursue their studies).”

He urged the scholars to spread awareness about the scholarship program and combat misinformation. He emphasized that this assistance is part of the government's commitment to education.

Looking ahead to the school year 2024 to 2025, another 788 students will be selected for the DDOSP, with the selection process ongoing.

Eligible students include those from Indigenous Peoples (IP) communities, non-IP backgrounds, out-of-school youth, and potentially other groups like persons with disabilities (PWD), children of solo parents, former rebels, and those from geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (Gida), as well as participants in Alternative Learning Systems (ALS).

Governor Dorothy “Dotdot” Gonzaga thanked the scholars for their dedication to studies and assured ongoing government support, emphasizing that regardless of background, assistance would be provided.

"Kanunay gyud mi nga nangandoy nga makahuman gyud mo, kay kamo gyud ang musunod sa pagpalambo sa atong kinatibuk-ang probinsya sa Davao de Oro (We always hope that you will successfully complete your studies, as you are the ones who will contribute to the development of our province of Davao de Oro),” she said. RGP