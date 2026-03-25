84.8% of Dabawenyos oppose US-Israel strikes on Iran

ABOUT 84.8 percent of Dabawenyos oppose the military actions of the United States and Israel against Iran, citing humanitarian concerns, according to an online survey by the University of Mindanao-Institute of Popular Opinion (UM-IPO).

Of roughly 1,200 respondents, 1,018 said they oppose the military action, while 182 expressed support.

Among those opposed, nearly seven in 10 said the conflict has caused unnecessary destruction and civilian casualties. About three in 10 warned that the war in the Middle East could escalate further.

Respondents who support the military action said it is necessary. Many cited efforts to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, while 23.6 percent pointed to regional security and 19.3 percent to the protection of allies.

Awareness of the conflict remains high. A total of 1,188 respondents said they are aware of the situation, while only 12 said they are not.

Most respondents also expressed concern about the conflict’s economic impact, particularly rising oil prices. Others cited fears of higher costs for imported goods and broader global instability.

Several respondents raised concerns about the safety of Overseas Filipino Workers in the Middle East, while others worried about further escalation of the conflict.

Dianara Rosete, a teacher in Davao City, said she shares the majority view opposing the war. She said the United States and Israel could have pursued non-military options.

Rosete said the effects are already being felt locally. At her school, administrators have adopted energy-saving measures, including paperless systems and online meetings, to cut costs.

Hershey Abundo, a resident of Matina Pangi, also echoed the survey’s findings. She said the conflict is affecting civilians through rising fuel prices, which in turn drive up transportation costs, goods, and basic services.

“We are not directly involved in the war, yet we bear significant economic consequences,” Abundo said. “Are we prepared for a potential economic strain if the conflict escalates further?”

She added that some residents question current government responses, such as subsidies for drivers and workers, saying these provide only temporary relief. She urged authorities to adopt more sustainable policies to stabilize prices and protect vulnerable sectors.

UM-IPO conducted the survey from March 11 to 22, 2026, using targeted ads on Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram. Respondents were Davao City residents aged 18 and above with active email accounts. The survey has a 95 percent confidence level and a ±2.83 percent margin of error.

The conflict began on February 28, 2026, when the United States and Israel launched airstrikes targeting Iran’s military bases and missile systems, aiming to weaken its capabilities and halt its nuclear and missile programs.

The escalation has pushed global oil prices higher, contributing to economic strain and raising concerns over civilian casualties and humanitarian impacts. RGP