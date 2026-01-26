86 DavSur teachers get promoted under DepEd’s ECP program

A TOTAL of 86 teaching personnel, including those promoted to newly-created teaching positions (Teacher IV-VI) under the Expanded Career Path (ECP) program in the Schools Division of Davao del Sur, officially took their oath.

Davao del Sur Schools Division Superintendent Lorenzo E. Mendoza administered the oath-taking ceremony, reminding the promotees that their new positions should not be a source of pride for boasting, but rather a means to inspire.

“May your position not be a way of boasting but a way of inspiring — motivating you to be more committed, more loving and caring, and more understanding to your learners,” Mendoza said.

Assistant Schools Division Superintendent Marilyn V. Deduyo noted that the promotees earned their positions and titles through hard work and dedication.

“Ingatan natin ang title na binigay sa atin, not us in the division but by the Supreme Being. You are indeed in His will that you are here today because you worked hard to get this position, this title,” Deduyo stated.

Mendoza said that the oath-taking ceremony is part of the Division’s effort to recognize educators’ professional development and contributions, aligning with nationwide initiatives to uplift teacher welfare and fast-track career advancement across the public school system. PIA DAVAO