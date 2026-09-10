869 Davao cops boost Barmm polls security

A TOTAL of 869 personnel from the Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) will be deployed to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) to augment security and election-related operations for the Sept. 14, 2026, Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections.

The contingent was sent off Wednesday, Sept. 9, during a ceremony at Camp Sgt. Quintin M. Merecido in Buhangin, Davao City, as the Philippine National Police (PNP) strengthened its manpower ahead of the polls.

Of the 869 personnel, 500 will serve as Special Electoral Boards (SEBs), while 365 will provide security. Four others will form the contingent command group, composed of a contingent commander and three staff members.

The personnel will reinforce police units in the Special Geographic Area (SGA), Maguindanao del Sur Police Provincial Office, Maguindanao del Norte Police Provincial Office, and Cotabato City Police Office.

Their deployment will provide additional manpower to maintain peace and order, secure election activities, and support police operations throughout the electoral period.

PRO 11 Regional Director Brig. Gen. Leon Victor Z. Rosete reminded the personnel that their mission goes beyond providing security. He stressed the need to protect voters and uphold the integrity of the electoral process.

“Our mission is clear: secure the people, protect the ballot, and maintain peace and order throughout the electoral process. Remain vigilant, disciplined, and professional, maintain operational readiness, and coordinate closely with our counterparts and stakeholders on the ground,” Rosete said.

He also directed the personnel to exercise restraint and respect human rights, the rule of law, and the laws, traditions, and cultural sensitivities of Bangsamoro communities.

“You are carrying the name of PRO 11 and the Davao Region. Perform your duty with honor, courage, and integrity. In this electoral mission, failure of election is not an option,” he said.

The deployment is part of the PNP's preparations for the first parliamentary elections in BARMM, which will determine the representatives who will serve in the region's parliament.

The elections were originally scheduled for May 2025 but were postponed as the government transitioned to a new electoral timetable. The Commission on Elections later set Sept. 14, 2026, as the date of the polls.

Rosete expressed confidence in the deployed personnel, saying their discipline and professionalism would be crucial as they work alongside police units already operating in Barmm.

The PRO 11 deployment follows the operational guidance of PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. as police units prepare for the elections. DEF