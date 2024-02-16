87th Araw ng Dabaw gets underway Mar 1

THE 87th Araw ng Dabaw celebration will kick off on March 1, regardless if Malacañang declares it as a special non-working holiday in Davao City.

The festivities will feature new events alongside familiar favorites, according to City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) officer-in-charge Jennifer Romero.

While the complete lineup is yet to be revealed, Romero shared that iconic events like Mutya ng Dabaw, a pageant for Dabawenyas, will be part of the festivities. The top 30 candidates have been announced, and a media introduction is scheduled for February 17.

Sayaw Dabawenyo, a dance competition, will feature a separate category for folk and modern dance.

The festivities will commence with a Holy Mass at San Pedro Cathedral from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., followed by the formal opening from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The highlight, Konsiyerto Dabawenyo, will take place from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. the next day, featuring a special band from Manila, the details of which are still under negotiation, as Romero said.

The month-long celebration will conclude on March 17 with the morning Parada Dabawenyo.

“We made sure na the event will be in the morning so that di ta ma-hit sa (we won’t be hit with a) traffic jam,” she added.

A total of 14 events are planned for the city's founding anniversary, with an estimated budget of P34 million, consistent with the previous year.

Vice President Sara Duterte is expected to be a special guest, and formal invitations are pending for former President Rodrigo Duterte, who is being considered for the Datu Bago Awards.

The official list of events will be announced on CTOO's social media accounts. RGL